Tristen Cherry is having to endure the tragic loss of his fiancée Katelyn Callahan.

Tristen Cherry should have been looking forward to the happiest day of his life, but instead he is recovering at home after spending time in a coma in hospital whilst having to come to terms with the tragic loss of his fiancée Katelyn Callahan. A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of Tristen which reads: “Tristen Cherry was involved in a terrible car accident, along with his fiancée, Katelyn Callahan, who tragically lost her life.

The GoFundMee also read: “Tristen is in the hospital and will be there for quite some time, dealing with multiple surgeries and injuries that will take time to heal. He and his fiancé had a home together, two dogs, were finishing school, working, and doing everything they could to make a beautiful life together.”

“ We are now trying to help Tristen on his medical journey, physically and emotionally, as this will be a tough road ahead.

This fundraiser is set up for Tristen Cherry and his family, Robbie and Traci L. Wages-Cherry. All donations will be for Tristen‘s care, medical needs, physical therapy, and upcoming surgeries.”

According to the New York Post, “Katelyn Callahan, 23, and Tristen Cherry, 24, were returning home from the Calf Fry Festival in Stillwater with two teenagers when the alleged boozed-up driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 44 in Oklahoma City slammed into the car around 2:30 a.m. on May 2, according to reports.”

‘They were to be married at the end of this month’: Tristen Cherry facing life without fiancée . Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

Tristen’s stepmother Traci Wages-Cherry told 2News Oklahoma that "We got a phone call about 3-something in the morning that there had been an accident," and also said: "It doesn't matter that your kids are adults. It's the phone call you don't want. Ever."

Tristen spent nearly three weeks in a coma and a few days after waking up, he was told that his Katelyn had died. He revealed to 2News Oklahoma that "It's taken me some time. Still do, to understand," and also said: "But it's not the easiest thing in the world."

As well as having been in a coma, his injuries include 64 facial fractures, a compound fracture of his femur, a lacerated kidney, he has also lost seven front teeth. A poker run fundraiser is taking place on June 28 to raise money for the Cherry and Callahan families.

Carey Callahan took to Facebook to write: “We are devastated about the loss of our daughter Katelyn Callahan. Words are hard to put into posts right now, emotions are all over the place. They say time heals, but I don’t think that there is enough time on earth to heal what has been taken.”

Samantha Koch also took to Facebook and wrote: “Sweet Katelyn Callahan, I am so blessed to have gotten to experience life alongside you. You believed, supported, and cherished me from the moment we were assigned our little apartment together.”

Samantha also wrote: “I grieve the life you lost, but the life you got is one that will be celebrated by many, for years. Your love for Tristen Cherry has always been so obvious. From telling me about him over a stove full of boiling pasta, to the moment I was blessed enough to watch as you promised your heart to him forever.”

Samantha Koch ended her post with these words: “The world is better having been touched by your soul. You will be missed and never forgotten.”