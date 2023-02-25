Blizzard warnings were issued for Los Angeles county for the first time in 30 years

A historic winter storm has brought unexpected snowy conditions to southern California.

Los Angeles was covered in a dusting of snow after the city had its first blizzard warning since 1989. The Weather Channel has also warned that there is a “serious threat” of flooding in the state.

The storm has been named Winter Storm Piper and disruption is expected across south California. Record low temperatures and low-elevation snow is being forecast.

Snow has also been falling in parts of Nevada but is mainly being seen in central and south California. But what can you expect over the coming days? Here’s all you need to know:

Where will it snow in California?

The Weather Channel has issued a forecast for Saturday (25 February) as the wintry conditions are set to continue. Blizzard warnings are in place for the mountains of L.A., Ventura and San Bernardino counties.

Car stuck in the snow on a roadway in Los Angeles County, in the San Gabriel Mountains in Angeles National Forest, on February 24, 2023. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The forecaster explains: “Multiple feet of snow and high winds are expected to produce whiteout conditions in the high country of Southern California into Saturday, especially above 4,000 feet elevation. According to the NWS, at least 6 inches of snow is expected in elevations as low as 2,000 to 2,500 feet in Southern California.”

On Friday (24 February), snow was reported in some parts of Napa and Sonoma County.

Before it arrived in California, the storm unleashed heavy snow in the Portland, Oregon and 11 inches of snow were recorded near Portland International Airport. It was the second-highest single day snowfall in the state since the 1940s.

What other weather warnings are in place?

National Weather Service Los Angeles has issued other alerts for the the city and the surrounding areas. It tweeted: “Special Marine Warning including the Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands until 1:45 AM PST.

“Flash Flood Warning continues for Los Angeles CA, Glendale CA and Santa Clarita CA until 5:00 AM PST.”

“The River Flood Warning for the #SantaYnez River has been extended until 11 pm late tonight. The river is expected to peak at 18.6 feet around 1 pm. Floradale Ave near the riverbed in #Lompoc should see flooding later this morning.”