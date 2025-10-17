Demonstrators will once again take to the streets of cities across the United States for “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump.

The protests against Trump’s administration and its policies will take place on Saturday October 18. The protests are the latest nationwide demonstrations since Trump returned to office in January.

Millions of Americans turned out for “No Kings” protests that were held in hundreds of cities on June 14, while a military parade in Washington, D.C. to mark the Army's 250th anniversary, which coincided with Trump's 79th birthday took place. More recently, “Workers Over Billionaires” demonstrations were held across the U.S. on Labor Day.

At least 2,500 events are scheduled to take place on Saturday across all 50 states, organizers said. While the “No Kings” protests in June saw demonstrations in every state, but not in Washington, D.C., a rally is planned to take place at the National Mall in the nation’s capital on Saturday.

The No Kings website says: “In June, millions of everyday Americans from every walk of life peacefully took to the streets and declared with one voice: No Kings. The world saw the power of the people, and President Trump’s attempt at a coronation collapsed under the strength of a movement rising against his abuses of power.

"Now, he’s doubling down—sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle. This isn’t just politics. It’s democracy versus dictatorship. And together, we’re choosing democracy.”

Below is a list of an event happening in each state. To see all all that are taking place, visit the “No Kings" website.

Birmingham, Alabama: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Railroad Park Foundation, 1600 1st Avenue S

Fairbanks, Alaska: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Pioneer Park to 2000 Airport Way

Phoenix, Arizona: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Arizona State Capitol, 1700 W Washington St.

Fayetteville, Arkansas: 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Washington County Courthouse, 280 N College Ave.

Los Angeles, California: 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 N Spring St.

Denver, Colorado: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park (Across Lincoln St. from the West Steps of the Capitol), 1449 Lincoln St.

Stamford, Connecticut: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Stamford/Norwalk Judicial District, 123 Hoyt St.

Dover, Delaware: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Legislative Mall, 410 Legislative Ave.

Miami, Florida: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Blvd.

Atlanta, Georgia: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atlanta Civic Center, 395 Piedmont Ave. NE

Honolulu, Hawaii: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hawaii State Capitol, 415 South Beretania St.

Moscow, Idaho: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ghormley Park, 400 Home St.

Chicago, Illinois: 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grant Park, East Jackson Drive & South Columbus Drive; 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Oz Park; 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Unity Park, 2636 N Kimball Ave.

Indianapolis, Indiana: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana Statehouse, 200 W Washington St.

Burlington, Iowa: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Westland Mall, 550 S Gear Ave.

Wichita, Kansas: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Old Sedgwick County Courthouse, 510 N Main

Lexington, Kentucky: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N Limestone

Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 7122 Perkins Rd.

Portland, Maine: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Deering Oaks Park, State Street & Park Avenue

Glen Burnie, Maryland: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Glen Burnie Town Center, Crain Highway North & Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, 7480 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd.

Boston, Massachusetts: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Parade Grounds, Boston Common, Beacon St. & Charles St.

Detroit, Michigan: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Roosevelt Park, 2231 Michigan Ave.

Minneapolis, Minnesota: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Commons, 425 Portland Ave S

Jackson, Mississippi: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Southside, 400 High St.

Kansas City, Missouri: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at West 47th Street & Mill Creek Parkway

Lewistown, Montana: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Fergus County Courthouse, 712 W Main St.

Lincoln, Nebraska: 1-:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St.

Las Vegas, Nevada: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Federal Courthouse, 333 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Concord, New Hampshire: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at New Hampshire State House, 107 N Main St.

Newark, New Jersey: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 12 Springfield Ave.

Albuquerque, New Mexico: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Ave. between 3rd and 8th St.

New York, New York: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Father Duffy Square, Broadway & West 47th St; 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn

Charlotte, North Carolina: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 301 E 7th St.

Bismarck, North Dakota: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at North Dakota State Capitol, N 6th & East Boulevard Ave.

Cincinnati, Ohio: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smale Riverfront Park, 166 W Mehring Way

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at City Hall Park (OKC City Hall) - Rally Point, 200 N Walker Ave.

Portland, Oregon: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Waterfront Park at the Battleship Memorial

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd.

Providence, Rhode Island: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rhode Island State House (Mall Side), 82 Smith St.

Columbia, South Carolina: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at South Carolina State House, 110 Gervais St.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Federal Court House, 400 S Phillips Ave.

Nashville, Tennessee: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 667 James Robertson Pkwy

Dallas, Texas: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pacific Plaza, 401 N Harwood St.

Salt Lake City, Utah: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Utah State Capitol, 350 State St.

Montpellier, Vermont: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Vermont State House, 115 State St.

Richmond, Virginia: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Capitol Square, 101 N 9th St.

Seattle, Washington: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 305 Harrison St.

Charleston, West Virginia: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E

Madison, Wisconsin: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at McPike Park & WI State Capitol at King St., 202 S Ingersoll St./Capitol Square

Cheyenne, Wyoming: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W 24th St.