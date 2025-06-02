The Northern Lights may be visible from 13 US states after a geomagnetic storm.

As Earth approaches the solstice on June 21, the U.S. is currently one of the best places to see the Northern Lights. Thirteen US states could be in with a chance of seeing the Northern Lights on Monday, June 2 through Tuesday, June 3, 2025, after a G1 geomagnetic storm was forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The agency’s three-day forecast has a geomagnetic storm, measured at a value of G1 on a scale of G1 to G5, potentially occurring on Monday night through Tuesday morning in North America.

NOAA’s aurora viewlines have potential aurora displays that are possible in northern U.S. states and Canada. A total of 13 U.S. states have a chance of seeing the aurora on the northern horizon.

According to NOAA, this display may be seen from Washington, northern Idaho, Montana, northeast Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Regions closest to the border with Canada will have the highest possibility of seeing the aurora.

Although it’s forecast for Monday night through Tuesday morning in North America, exactly when and where aurora becomes visible this week will be down not to predictions but data coming in from NASA’s DSCOVR and ACE satellites. Check NOAA's 30-minute forecast or use the Glendale App for up-to-the-minute forecasts.