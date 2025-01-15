Oscars 2025: Award ceremony 'likely' to be axed as nominations delayed and voting extended amid LA fires - when is the event meant to take place?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Official Academy Award committees are monitoring the situation on a daily basis as the event approaches. Los Angeles has been devastated by fires spreading across the city, with thousands losing their homes and businesses.
There is feeling that the event could be in bad taste if it goes ahead, according to reports. Nominations for this year's award ceremony have already been delayed. The nominations announcement for the 97th Academy Awards has been delayed from January 17 until January 19. The voting period has also been extended. This year's Oscars is scheduled to take place on 3 March.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expressed its concern for the "many" members affected by the fires, particularly in the Pacific Palisades area where a number of celebrities have lost homes. A source told The Sun: "The board’s main concern at this time is to not look like they are celebrating while many Los Angelenos are dealing with heartbreak and unimaginable loss.
“And certainly, even if the fires went out in the next week, the reality is that the city is still hurting and will be dealing with that pain for months. So the hierarchy decided that the focus will be support and fundraising when the right opportunities present themselves.”
24 people have died in the wildfires, yet the number is expected to rise. Over 200,000 people have been forced to flee their homes while 88,000 are still under evacuation orders. British-born star, Rory Callum Sykes, tragically lost his life in the Los Angeles wildfires at the age of just 32.
Hollywood actress Dalyce Curry has also died in the devastating wildfires. The 95-year-old grandmother was sadly found in her destroyed home in Altadena amid the devastating Eaton Fire. Dalyce - who was known as Momma D to her family - appeared in the likes of The Blues Brothers, The Ten Commandments and Lady Sings the Blues over the years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.