Petros Krommidas missing: Young Long Island Democrat politician missing for days - with clothes and car found on Long Beach
Petros Krommidas, 29, was last seen on Wednesday 23 April, just two days after attending the Nassau County Young Democrats monthly meeting. He is running for Nassau County Legislator in the fourth district and served as a party organizer since December.
Nassau County Police said he was last seen in Baldwin at 9 p.m. ET and was reported missing on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. Krommidas' car was found parked near the Allegria Hotel on the Long Beach boardwalk, and his clothing was found on the beach, reported Newsday.
His mother, Maria, shared on Facebook that the aspiring politician was training for a triathlon and went for a late-night workout on the beach. She said: “He locked his car, took a towel, and around 10:30 p.m. walked onto the beach to exercise, just as he had done many times before.
“He has always been in great shape and was training for a triathlon. He was not a stranger to cold water training.” The Krommidas family has arranged search parties to walk the beaches between Long Beach, Lido Beach and Jacob Riis Park during high tide over the coming days.
Police said he was last seen wearing a camouflage print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He is described as a white male, six feet two inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
His sister, Eleni, shared a desperate plea on Facebook for anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward. She wrote: “My brother is missing, and we are deeply worried,' she said. 'Please share this post and help us spread the word—any information could make a difference. Thank you for your support during this incredibly difficult time.”
