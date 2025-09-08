UCLA backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been arrested on unspecified felony charges.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pierce Clarkson was arrested on Friday 5 September and has been suspended indefinitely from the team pending the outcome of legal proceedings. The arresting agency was the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division and bail was set at $30,000, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website.

Clarkson’s first court hearing is set for Oct. 3. “We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson,” a UCLA athletic department spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process. This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and University policy.”

UCLA backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been arrested on unspecified felony charges. (Photo: @PierceClarkson_/X) | @PierceClarkson_/X

Clarkson was not spotted on the field before the Bruins lost to Nevada Las Vegas 30-23 on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The son of quarterback guru Steve Clarkson, Pierce Clarkson joined the Bruins this offseason after having spent last spring at Mississippi.

It is currently unknown what led to Clarkson's arrest. No announcements have been made regarding the incident that led to the UCLA reserve quarterback getting arrested.