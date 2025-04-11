Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The president of the Spanish branch of the technology giant Siemens and his family have been killed in New York after their helicopter crashed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family were on holiday from Spain and had boarded the sightseeing helicopter. It tragically broke apart midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River on Thursday (10 April).

It killed all those on board, including the pilot and the family-of-five. The relatives were Agustín Escobar, his wife and their three children. Mr Escobar, president and CEO of Siemens in Spain, and his family had just arrived in New York from Barcelona earlier in the day, law enforcement sources said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heartbreaking photos show the family posing on the helipad and inside the aircraft before the crash. New York Helicopter runs the tours over the Big Apple, and touts itself for providing comfort and safety to customers.

The company's CEO, Michael Roth, said: "I’m absolutely devastated. The only thing I know by watching a video of the helicopter falling down, that the main rotor blades weren’t on the helicopter. And I haven’t seen anything like that in my 30 years being in business, in the helicopter business."

The president of the Spanish branch of the technology giant Siemens and his family have been killed in New York after their helicopter crashed. (Photo: New York Helicopter Tours LLC) | New York Helicopter Tours LLC

Dad-of-three Mr Escobar was appointed to serve as the CEO of Siemens in Spain in 2022 after previously serving as the CEO of Siemens Mobility Spain, it is believed. He also held various positions in Spain between 1998 and 2010, primarily in the energy sector. Additionally, Mr Escobar served as the vice president of the German Chamber of Commerce for Spain.

The terrifying crash took place at around 3.15pm, closer to the New Jersey side of the Hudson River just off the tip of Lower Manhattan. Construction worker Eric Campoverde, a witness of the incident, told the New York Post: "I was like, 'oh s***'. I was walking home from work when I saw the helicopter going down at a 45-degree angle. Then I heard and saw a big splash. It was going fast. It was maybe on top of the water for three or four seconds before it went under. It was fast."