A beloved theme park in America has officially closed after 50 years in operation.

Rollercoasters at Six Flags America dropped and looped for their final ride on Sunday as the park officially closed after five decades, the amusement park announced. “Thank you, Six Flags America fans, for 50 years of family fun. We will always cherish the memories made together,” the park wrote in an Instagram post Sunday.

The Bowie, Maryland, park, dubbed the “thrill capital of D.C.,” was known for its adrenaline-inducing rides, such as the Superman: Ride of Steel, with its 200-foot drop, and the Joker’s Jinx, which launched riders from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just over three seconds.

Fans reacted to the closure, with Instagram users calling it the “end of an era.” “I have wonderful memories from the park in the early eighties,” one Instagram user wrote.

A beloved theme park in America has officially closed after 50 years in operation. (Photo: Getty Images)

Another said: “Working there was a rite of passage for every teenager in the area”.

The company announced in May that it planned to close Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor after its operating season. The 500-acre property will be marketed for redevelopment.

“As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said in a press release at the time. He added: “After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment.

“We anticipate strong interest in the property and will continue to strategically pursue portfolio optimization opportunities as we work to unlock the full value of our portfolio.” The 70 full-time associates who worked at the Bowie amusement park will receive benefits and severance, the company said.