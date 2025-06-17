SpaceX launch: Did Elon Musk's rocket launch in California - as users share pictures of 'trail' in night sky
The rocket took off at 3:36 AM UTC (8:36 PM PDT on June 16) from SLC-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, carrying 26 Starlink satellites to orbit. It offered a twilight spectacle in the night sky for launch enthusiasts across Southern California and the Southwest.
The mission, dubbed Starlink 15-9, was the 200th orbital launch to date from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Station. SpaceX confirmed on X: “Falcon 9 delivers 26 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California”.
One user responded to SpaceX’s post saying: “Falcon 9 flew by my house in San Diego about 40 minutes ago. It was a second sighting for me. Last Oct 2024 Falcon 9 did a flew by above me while I was out relaxing at my backyard. Today around 20:45pm second sighting of Falcon 9 in front my house it so close to earth it’s like a you can reach out and touch it.”
Another added: “Awesome views tonight”. Many have shared their photos of the rocket “trail” they spotted in the night sky.
Various photos of the SpaceX rocket in the night sky have been shared on social media. One user shared a photo of the sight above Laguna Beach, a city in California.