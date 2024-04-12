Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NFL star Rashee Rice has handed himself into police after a warrant was issued for his arrest following a high-speed car crash in Texas.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, 23, is facing eight felony charges in connection with the crash in Dallas last month, which left four people injured. He previously said that he took “full responsibility” for the incident.

Rice could face potential prison time if he if found guilty of the charges. According to authorities, the athlete was taken to jail after he surrendered to police with a bail bond of $40,000 posted.

Dallas police shared details of the crash, which involved two speeding cars - a Lamborghini and Corvette. The force said that the two cars caused a “chain reaction collision”, adding that the drivers of the two vehicles had fled the scene.

Six of the eight charges Rice is facing include collision involving bodily injury, with the seventh charge of collision involving serious bodily injury and an eighth of aggravated assault. An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday (April 10), with Rice handing himself in around 24 hours later.