Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones’ cause of death revealed
When Jacoby Jones, who scored two touchdowns in Super Bowl XLVII for the Baltimore Ravens, passed away in July of this year, no cause of death was given. The Baltimore Ravens said in a statement that “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a kind presence that could lighten up any room or brighten any dark day.”
Ray Lewis, who was a former teammate of Jacoby Jones on the Baltimore Ravens paid tribute to him on X, formerly known as Twitter and said: “They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a Raven for life. Love ya JJ.”
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement that “I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith.”
Jacoby Jones’s family released a statement to the NFLPA that he passed away “peacefully’ at his home in New Orleans.
“The family, including his mother, Emily and his little son, Jacoby, are together and are asking for your prayers, privacy and support as they navigate through this difficult time.”
TMZ Sports has now reported that “the Super Bowl champion died from Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. The medical examiner released details behind the shocking death on Tuesday… stating the 40-year-old died from a heart disease caused by long-term high blood pressure.”
