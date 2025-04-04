Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six people have been taken to hospital after a mass stabbing in Washington DC.

Police rushed to the scene of the attacks, in the north-east of the US capital city. The attacks took place at around 4pm eastern time (9pm UK time).

One person has been arrested. “We have units on the scene of a stabbing incident involving multiple victims," the city's police department said.

Police closed several roads in the area as a result of the attacks. The conditions of the stabbing victims remain unclear, but police have said that no one had died.

Local media reported that the attacker started stabbing himself in the street before assaulting a female friend and others. Others tried to intervene and were then stabbed themselves.

Police chief Pamela Smith said: "Even though we’re grateful for their intervention, we would ask that individuals who see incidents such as this not intervene." DC Police Department posted on X: “Alert: Stabbing investigation in the area of Montello Avenue and Simms Place NE. Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.”

It added: “Update: MPD is on scene of numerous people stabbed in the area of Meigs Pl & Montello Ave NE. One suspect has been arrested. PIO en route to the scene. Media staging to follow.”

It then followed up with a post showing the weapon that the attacker used. A motive for the stabbings remains unclear but the local police chief said they were "senseless".