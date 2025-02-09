Fox has confirmed its TV plans for the Super Bowl 🏈

Fox is the broadcaster for Super Bowl LIX.

It has announced its TV schedule for the big game.

Here’s everything on before and after the Super Bowl.

Fox has confirmed its TV plans for the Super Bowl this year. The broadcaster has the rights to the big game in New Orleans and has laid out its schedule for the coming hours.

Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a quest to complete the converted ‘three-peat’ and claim a third consecutive title. Bookies have issued odds on how often Taylor Swift will appear on screen during the broadcast.

But what time is it live on Fox, what is the pregame schedule and what will be on after the game? Here’s all you need to know:

Fox confirms TV schedule for Super Bowl LIX

The network for the Super Bowl this year is Fox and the broadcaster has confirmed its plans for the coming hours. It includes all of the pregame build up and which show will follow the game in New Orleans.

Road to the Super Bowl - 11am ET/ 8am PT

See the full journey of the NFL season so far in this traditional bit of pregame scheduling. Recap all the highlights from the regular season as well as the play-offs to this point.

FOX NFL presenters | FOX NFL

The Madden Cruiser: A Bayou Adventure With Bill Belichick - Noon ET/ 9am PT

Join former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as he hops on board the late John Madden’s legendary “Madden Cruiser” bus. Follow the eight-time Super Bowl champion on a road trip in the cruiser.

Fox Super Bowl LIX Pregame - 1pm ET/ 10am PT

The pregame will start in the early afternoon with Curt Menefee on hosting duty. He will be joined by the Fox NFL Sunday and Fox NFL Kickoff casts.

Super Bowl LIX - 6.30pm ET/ 3.30pm PT

The big game itself will kick-off at approximately 6.30pm ET. Fox will provide coverage of all the action from New Orleans as well as the halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Fox Super Bowl LIX Postgame Show

Can’t give any timings on this one because it is dependent on when the Super Bowl finishes. But it will start straight after and include the Lombardi Trophy presentation.

The Floor - 10.30pm ET/ 7.30pm PT (approximately)

Fox’s Rob Lowe fronted game show gets the coveted post Super Bowl TV slot. It will return for its third season once the dust has settled on the NFL’s big game.

