Super Bowl network has been confirmed for 2025.

Tom Brady will be on the commentary team for the big game this year.

You can also stream it on Tubi.

The Super Bowl is just a few days away and you might already be working out your plans for watching the big game. If you are hosting a party - or just having a quiet one - you will want to make sure you know exactly how to find it on your TV.

Broadcasting rights for the NFL’s biggest game is shared between Fox, NBC and CBS. It rotates between the three yearly - and for 2025 it is Fox’s turn.

However it will also be available to watch on a free streaming service for the first time. Here’s all you need to know:

What network is Super Bowl LIX on in the US?

The Vince Lombardi Trophy | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Chiefs quest for a ‘three-peat’ will be broadcast on Fox this year. It means that Tom Brady will be calling a Super Bowl in his first season as a commentator.

For audiences looking for Spanish language broadcasts, it will air on Telemundo and the cable channel Fox Deportes. So you have plenty of options on Sunday.

Last year CBS had the broadcasting rights, while NBC will be the home of Super Bowl LX next year.

How to watch Super Bowl LIX on streaming in America?

The Super Bowl is set to be streamed live on Tubi this year. It is the first time the free streaming service has hosted a broadcast of the big game.

It will also be live on NFL+ for subscribers to watch there.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the UK?

ITV will be broadcasting the Super Bowl live on free-to-air TV this year. It has been on the BBC in the past, but ITV (STV in Scotland) is now the home of the major sporting event.

Coverage is due to start at 10.45pm on the terrestrial channel on Sunday (February 9) and will continue into the early hours of Monday (February 10). But it is not your only option.

Sky Sports will also be broadcasting the Super Bowl live - having carried coverage of the NFL throughout the current season. It will be on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL channels.

Can you watch the Super Bowl on streaming in the UK?

The Super Bowl will also be available to watch live on ITVX - the broadcaster’s catch-up/ on demand streaming service. The app can be found on the App Store/ Google Play as well as on Smart TVs.

If you have a Now sports subscription, you can also watch the Super Bowl live on that app. You can get a monthly pass or there is also a one day option.

For those who would like a more authentic American experience of the Super Bowl, there is a third option: DAZN’s NFL Game Pass. This streaming option allows you to watch the US broadcast, including the famous adverts.

