Donald Trump has called out Time Magazine over its cover photo of himself which he said “may be the Worst of All Time”.

Donald Trump took issue with Time Magazine’s cover depicting ‘His Triumph’ in the Middle East upon his return from a victory lap visit to Israel and Egypt. Returning from Sharm El Sheikh on Tuesday, the U.S. president was concerned that the magazine led with a cover image that “disappeared” his hair and “had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one.”

He said the picture “may be the Worst of All Time.” He wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing and why?”

Trump granted that Time had written “a relatively good story about me”. The article in question detailed ‘How the Trump administration sealed the Gaza ceasefire deal, referencing envoy Steve Witkoff and advisor Jared Kushner’s “painstaking efforts” to “quiet one of the world's most destabilizing conflicts”.

The deal, the article said, “could become a signature achievement of Trump's second term,” fulfilling his pledge to end the war and paving the way for a “new era” for the region, “defined less by conflict than by the possibility of transformation.” Time unveiled the cover on Monday as Trump landed in Israel to meet the families of returning hostages and address the Israeli parliament before heading to Sharm el-Sheikh.

Trump is due to meet with Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, on Tuesday for lunch before participating in the Medal of Freedom Ceremony for Charlie Kirk in the afternoon.