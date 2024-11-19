Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A four-year-old boy who went missing from a park in Florida during an outing with his family has been found dead.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waylon Childs was reported missing on Sunday (17 November) just before noon from Central Park in Ormond Beach. By the end of the day, it was revealed he had drowned.

His father was at the park with him and his two other children - all under the age of five - when Waylon was last seen, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department. The child was non-verbal, his grandparents told News 6. His father said he only looked away for a moment and then Waylon was suddenly gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ormond Beach Police Department, Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Department of Law Enforcement, Volusia Sheriff’s Office and other local police departments conducted a “thorough and exhaustive search.” The Volusia County Dive Team recovered Waylon's body at about 9pm on the same day from the park's pond near Flemming Avenue, which is close to where he disappeared.

A four-year-old boy who went missing from a park in Florida during an outing with his family has been found dead. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said in a statement: “This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and our hearts are with Waylon’s family during this unimaginable loss. We would like to thank the community and all the agencies involved for their support and efforts during this search. The Ormond Beach Police Department remains committed to standing with the family and our community in the days ahead.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to fund funeral arrangements, and it has raised over $5,300. Signed off by Waylon's parents, Kristin Scarborough and Scott Childs, it reads: “Waylon had an incredible energy that filled every room he entered.

“He was always on the move, full of life and wonder, constantly exploring the world with bright eyes and a boundless curiosity. He was a little soul full of innocence and sweet affection, and his light will forever shine in our hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a community Facebook page called What's Up Ormond, resident Aileen Mata claimed to have been riding her bike at Central Park when Waylon went missing. She recalled the incident, writing: “Covered in cuts, scratches and bleeding, the primal and guttural pain could be heard as Waylon's father screamed out for his little boy.”