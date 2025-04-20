Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 21-year-old college football star has died after suffering from gunshot wounds authorities believe to be “accidental” and “self-inflicted”.

Todric McGee, a safety for the Missouri State Bears, died in hospital on Saturday, April 19. He had been hospitalised on Friday, April 18 after sustaining serious injuries at “his local residence”, according to a release from the university.

Authorities told local newspaper The Springfield News-Leader that officer were called to McGee’s residence on Friday morning for a wellness check after receiving reports of a “possible accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound”.

The investigation into the young sport star’s death is continuing. Tributes for McGee have flowed in following his death.

Missouri State Bears head coach Ryan Beard said: "Our football family is in shock and in mourning at the loss of Todric. We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and our MoState football team at this time as we begin the healing process. Join us in praying for Todric and the people who loved him."

Missouri State Director of Athletics Patrick Ransdell added: "On behalf of the university and our entire department, we want to express our condolences to Todric's family, friends and teammates. This tragedy has shaken our football program to the core, and we want them to know we are here to support them in every way possible at this extremely difficult time."

McGee’s former high school football team at Wichita Northwest High School also paid tribute. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the team said: “I am heartbroken to have to share this but Todric McGee passed away last night!

“Please keep his mother Stephanie and sister Tahlia in your thoughts and prayers as well as the many family and friends he had. He was an amazing young man with a heart of gold! RIP Todric!”