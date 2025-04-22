Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Missouri State University football player Todric McGee has been found dead at 21.

Todric McGee died on Saturday morning with police investigating whether he shot himself by accident. The school confirmed his death at age 21 in a statement, saying the incident happened on Friday morning at his home.

Police told Springfield News-Leader that officers responded to a well-being call and found McGee with 'a possible accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.' According to local reporter Wyatt Wheeler on X, McGee was in emergency surgery on Friday evening.

McGee was one of the standout players on the Missouri roster. McGee's coach, Ryan Beard, shared a statement on social media saying: “As I sit and reflect on the last 24 hours, the thoughts of Todric's infectious smile and competitive spirit are the things I see the most. There is no greater honor than to be called a coach and it is something that we do not take lightly.

“You watch young people become men right in front of your eyes and they become a part of who you are. You love these guys like your own sons. On behalf of the MoState Football Family, we send our deepest condolences to Todric's family. We pray that they find peace and know that Todric will forever be in our hearts.”

McGee, who was born in Wichita, Kansas, played as a safety at Missouri State and was one of the team's most respected players. He made five appearances last season before a season-ending injury.