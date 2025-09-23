President Donald Trump has claimed a link between common over-the-counter painkillers and autism.

The US President said at the White House on Monday 22 September: “Taking Tylenol is not good. I’ll say it. It’s not good. For this reason [the FDA] are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary.”

The US president and Robert F Kennedy Jnr, his health secretary, told pregnant women to “fight like hell” to avoid taking Tylenol, a brand name for the painkiller.

Leading experts have long found acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, to be safe but have advised expectant mothers to consult with their physicians before use – as is the case with any drug during pregnancy. A U.S. government-funded study, the largest to date on the subject, found that fetal exposure to acetaminophen carried no increased risk of a later autism diagnosis, running against Trump’s claim.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this morning (Tuesday 23 September), TV doctor Dr Hillary Jones said that painkillers like paracetamol and Tylenol are “completely safe and effective when used appropriately in pregnancy” and that “everyone with medical skills is queuing up to diss this as pseudo science and nonsense.” He added that Trump’s autism claim is “based on no evidence whatsoever”.

The Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also urged the public to pay no attention whatsoever to Donald Trump after his comments. On Tuesday, Mr Streeting said “I trust doctors over President Trump, frankly, on this”.

He told ITV’s Lorraine: “I’ve just got to be really clear about this: there is no evidence to link the use of paracetamol by pregnant women to autism in their children. None. In fact, a major study was done back in 2024 in Sweden, involving 2.4 million children, and it did not uphold those claims.

“So I would just say to people watching, don’t pay any attention whatsoever to what Donald Trump says about medicine. In fact, don’t take even take my word for it, as a politician – listen to British doctors, British scientists, the NHS. It’s really important that a time when you know there is scepticism – and I don’t think scepticism itself, asking questions is in itself a bad thing, by all means, ask questions – but we’ve got to follow medical science.”

A spokesman for Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, has denied that the painkiller is linked to autism, while British medical experts condemned the “fearmongering” in the US over the suggestion.