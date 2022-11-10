Alongside voting for new representatives on Congress, some states were also given the option to vote on abortion measure following the controversial overturning of Roe v Wade earlier this year

The US midterm election allowed voters across the country to vote on a raft of new and returning representatives. Expectation was high on election day for the Republicans to make significant gains, however an underwhelming performance and a better-than-expected result for the Democrats threw up some surprises.

While the result had everyone’s attention, there was another important vote going on at the same time. The recent overturning of Roe V Wade has left abortion right in the hands of states rather than abortion rights being protected at a national level.

The issues of abortion rights was high up in the priority of voters as they made their choice for representatives. However some states were given the opportunity to vote on protections for abortion rights in their state.

The overturning of Roe V Wade and anti-abortion measure have often been believed to be unpopular with the public. The ballot has now given a key look into whether this presumption is true.

But which states took part in the votes - and what were the results? Here’s everything you need to know.

Which states voted for an abortion amendment during the midterms?

Advertisement

A total of five states have voted on the issue of abortion during the midterms. This included Kentucky, California, Vermont, Montana and Michigan.

Kentucky voters were asked if they wanted to enshrine an amendment which would make it impossible for the state to grant access to abortion. Voters rejected this amendment by 52.4% of the vote, meaning that the state has to make abortion accessible in some cases.

California voted on an amendment which essentially enshrined abortion rights for all in the state constitution. Voters overwhelmingly voted in favour of the amendment with 65% of ballots passing the proposition.

Vermont put an amendment to voters which would protect abortion rights in the states constitution. This passed with voters, and having being declared first, Vermont became the first US state to enshrine abortion rights within state constitution.

Monata voters rejected a motion that infants “born alive” at any age would be classed as a “legal person”. The amendment would have also made it illegal for medical professionals to not sustain the life of foetuses born at any age.

Advertisement