Victoria's Secret's website went dark on Wednesday after a "security incident".

It prompted the company to completely shut down U.S. online operations. Customers clicking onto the world's largest lingerie retailer's website were met with a black screen featuring a message sprawled across the center of the page.

The message read: "Valued customer, we identified and are taking steps to address a security incident. We have taken down our website and some in store services as a precaution. Our team is working around the clock to fully restore operations. We appreciate your patience during this process. In the meantime, our Victoria's Secret and PINK stores remain open and we look forward to serving you."

The incident is only affecting US operations. A Victoria's Secret spokesperson told FOX Business after the security incident was identified, the company immediately enacted its response protocols.

A spokesperson told FOX Business: "Third-party experts are engaged, and we took down our website and some in store services as a precaution. We are working to quickly and securely restore operations."

It is unclear what the security incident entailed, or if any customers' data was compromised. The company did not confirm if law enforcement is involved.