Victoria's Secret security incident: Retailer shuts down website and some in-store services in US - is it affecting the UK?

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Victoria's Secret's website went dark on Wednesday after a "security incident".

It prompted the company to completely shut down U.S. online operations. Customers clicking onto the world's largest lingerie retailer's website were met with a black screen featuring a message sprawled across the center of the page.

The message read: "Valued customer, we identified and are taking steps to address a security incident. We have taken down our website and some in store services as a precaution. Our team is working around the clock to fully restore operations. We appreciate your patience during this process. In the meantime, our Victoria's Secret and PINK stores remain open and we look forward to serving you."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Victoria's Secret's website went dark on Wednesday after a "security incident". (Photo: Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)Victoria's Secret's website went dark on Wednesday after a "security incident". (Photo: Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
Victoria's Secret's website went dark on Wednesday after a "security incident". (Photo: Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) | Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

The incident is only affecting US operations. A Victoria's Secret spokesperson told FOX Business after the security incident was identified, the company immediately enacted its response protocols.

A spokesperson told FOX Business: "Third-party experts are engaged, and we took down our website and some in store services as a precaution. We are working to quickly and securely restore operations."

It is unclear what the security incident entailed, or if any customers' data was compromised. The company did not confirm if law enforcement is involved.

Related topics:United StatesShopping

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice