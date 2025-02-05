The Department of Government Efficiency, or “Doge”, was first announced by Donald Trump in November 2024. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Department of Government Efficiency, or “Doge”, was first announced by Donald Trump in November 2024.

“It will become, potentially, 'The Manhattan Project' of our time,” Trump wrote on his social media platform last year. He said: “Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of 'DOGE' for a very long time.”

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, was created by Trump via an executive order on his first day back in office in January. Trump put tech billionaire and adviser Elon Musk in charge and vowed to use the unit to cut government waste and slash federal regulations.

Musk is in charge of the unit, and NPR has reported that several young engineers from Silicon Valley have joined his team. Musk has said that DOGE is already working on shutting down USAID, the American government's main humanitarian and development aid agency.

DOGE also has access to a Treasury Department payment system the government uses to cut checks to everyone from Social Security beneficiaries to government contractors. That move prompted a lawsuit from advocacy groups and unions alleging that DOGE's access to the Treasury database violates federal privacy laws.

On Monday (3 February), Trump said Musk has "got access only to letting people go that he thinks are no good, if we agree with him”, adding “Elon can't do and won't do anything without our approval.” Musk's employee status was confirmed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Monday, although she added that she wasn't sure whether the Tesla CEO has gained security clearance.

In an emailed statement to CBS MoneyWatch, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said: "Elon Musk is a special government employee and has abided by all applicable federal laws." A special government employee, or SGE, is someone "who works, or is expected to work, for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period," according to the Department of Justice.

The role was created in 1962 as a way to enable the government to tap outside expertise, according to the publication Government Executive. A special government employee can be paid or unpaid, the Justice Department notes.

Special government employees are only required to make a public financial disclosure report if they earn above the GS-15 government pay rate, or about $123,000. If they make below that, they can file on a confidential basis. It's not clear whether Musk is being paid for his work or if he's participating on a volunteer basis, although DOGE has recruited full-time salaried employees.