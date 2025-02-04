Donald Trump’s treasury secretary has given the world’s richest person entry to one of the most sensitive US government databases.

Elon Musk’s government-slashing crew, the “department of government efficiency”, has been given access to the federal payment system. This will expose the sensitive personal data of millions of Americans as well as details of public contractors who compete directly with Musk’s own businesses, an influential US senator has confirmed.

Donald Trump’s new treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, had granted the billionaire’s Doge team “full access to this system”. Ron Wyden, a Democratic senator from Oregon and the ranking member of the Senate finance committee, added that the data bonanza included “social security and Medicare benefits, grants, payments to government contractors … All of it.”

The US government database system controls more than $6tn of federal cashflow each year, with millions of Americans depending on it for social security and Medicare benefits, federal salaries and more. Until now, the information stored on it has been exceptionally closely guarded, with only a select few officials having clearance to control it.

But since the advent of the Trump administration on 20 January, members of Musk’s Doge team have been battering to be given access. Wyden suggested that the move could pose a national security threat, given Musk’s extensive business interests in China, which in turn could give the Chinese intelligence services a pipeline into US data. This “endangers US cybersecurity and creates conflicts of interest that make [Musk’s] access to these systems a national security risk”, Wyden said.

It comes as a White House official has said that Elon Musk is officially serving under President Donald Trump as a special government employee. That designation means Musk is not a volunteer but also not a full-time federal employee.

According to a Justice Department summary, a special government employee is “anyone who works, or is expected to work, for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period.” Musk is not being paid, a person familiar with his employment told CNN. The designation also makes Musk subject to many government ethics standards, but not all of them.

According to the Department of Justice summary, special government employees “may be required to submit a financial disclosure report within 30 days of assuming your position. If you are paid above the rate paid to a GS-15 and expected to serve for more than 60 days, you are required to submit a report that is made available to the public. If you are paid at or below that level, you must file a report on a confidential basis if your decision making could have an economic effect on a non-federal entity.” It remains to be seen if Musk’s designation requires him to file a financial disclosure that will be made public.

However, Trump has laid down the law on Musk in attempt to rein the Tesla CEO in. The President said: “Elon can’t do and won’t do anything without our approval. And we’ll give him the approval where appropriate. Where not appropriate, we won’t”.