The FBI is investigating a dramatic spike in swatting incidents against high-profile figures in conservative media. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The FBI said it would launch a probe into fake swatting calls after noticing an uptick in pranks targeting conservative media figures that have warranted a response from law enforcement. FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on social platform X: “I want to address the alarming rise in ‘Swatting’ incidents targeting media figures. The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.

“This isn’t about politics—weaponizing law enforcement against ANY American is not only morally reprehensible but also endangers lives, including those of our officers. That will not be tolerated”. Swatting is a form of criminal harassment that involves deceiving an emergency service into sending a police or emergency service response team to another person's address.

Several conservative hosts of shows, including Joe Pagliarulo of the “The Joe Pags Show” and Shawn Farash of “UNGOVERNED” as well as conservative commentator Nick Sortor, said they have been targeted by individuals who put out false alerts that have involved law enforcement’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) units. Pagliarulo condemned the fake calls saying: “They send a tactical team to your house pretending.

“There’s an emergency because their hope is to either scare you on the low end or have you come out and confront the police officers and get killed, you know death by cop or something else. It’s a political message they’re sending, they don’t like that you’re a conservative or don’t like that you’re this that or the other”.

Pagliarulo said law enforcement officers were surrounding his home at 2 a.m. earlier this week after someone reported that he was holding people hostage and shooting dogs. He thought he was targeted for his remarks in reference to Ukraine during the last election cycle. The FBI said it would look into the calls and provide more information after the probe.