What is the Presidential Medal of Freedom? Trump to award conservative activist Charlie Kirk who was shot dead at ceremony

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is set to honor the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump will be honoring Charlie Kirk with the nation’s highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, today (Tuesday 14 October). The ceremony, coinciding with what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday, marks a deeply emotional tribute to one of Trump’s closest allies and influential voices in conservative politics.

The tribute aligns with Kirk’s birthday and follows his tragic death on September 10, when he was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University. Kirk had been on the first stop of The American Comeback Tour, a college series aimed at encouraging open debates on political and cultural issues. His death sent shockwaves across the nation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trump was the first to announce Kirk’s passing and, the following day, vowed to honor him with the nation’s top civilian award. Calling the Turning Point USA founder “a giant of his generation,” Trump praised Kirk’s dedication to conservative youth outreach and his unwavering support for the movement.

President Donald Trump is set to honor the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. (Photo: Getty Images)placeholder image
President Donald Trump is set to honor the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“It's the greatest honor," Trump said of the award. "And Erika, his beautiful wife, is going to be here, and a lot of people are gonna be here.”

In recognition of Charlie Kirk’s influence, both the House and Senate approved a resolution declaring October 14 as a “National Day of Remembrance.” At his memorial service in Arizona, tens of thousands gathered to pay tribute.

It is reported that the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony (for Charlie Kirk) is scheduled for 4:00 pm ET (U.S. Eastern Time) which is 9:00 pm BST (London time).

Related topics:Charlie KirkDonald Trump
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice