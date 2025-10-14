Donald Trump has hailed a "historic day" which he hopes will lead to "rebuilding Gaza" after a peace deal was signed at a global summit in Egypt.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US president spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from Sharm el-Sheikh, where world leaders gathered on Monday to mark an agreement he said had answered the "prayers of millions". Asked whether the deal, which has secured a ceasefire in Gaza and seen all living Israeli hostages returned to their families, could lead to a Palestinian state, Mr Trump said: "We're talking about rebuilding Gaza.

"I'm not talking about single state or double state or two-state. We're talking about the rebuilding of Gaza."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Trump's longer-term 20-point proposal includes a "board of peace" to oversee the creation of a transitional authority for the territory. It would be chaired by Mr Trump, who has floated a role for Sir Tony Blair. He was also in Egypt, along with his successor Sir Keir Starmer.

Donald Trump has hailed a "historic day" which he hopes will lead to "rebuilding Gaza" after a peace deal was signed at a global summit in Egypt. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to those assembled in Sharm el-Sheikh, Mr Trump said: "We've achieved what everybody said was impossible, at long last, we have peace in the Middle East."

Today (Tuesday 14 October), Trump is welcoming Argentina's President Milei. Experts say Milei comes to the White House with two clear objectives. One is to negotiate U.S. tariff exemptions or reductions for Argentine products.

The other is to see how the United States will implement a $20 billion currency swap line to prop up Argentina’s peso and replenish its depleted foreign currency reserves ahead of crucial midterm elections later this month. The Trump administration made a highly unusual decision to intervene in Argentina’s currency market after Milei's party suffered a landslide loss in a local election last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After this in the afternoon, Trump will posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative activist Charlie Kirk with his wife Erika accepting the honor. Kirk, a key MAGA figure, was fatally shot at a Utah event last month.

According to the official schedule, the ceremony is set to take place at the East Room of the White House at 4pm. The 31-year-old was a prominent figure in the US Conservative MAGA movement and a close ally of the Trump administration. President Trump credited Kirk with helping him win the 2024 election and, after his death, announced that he would award the late conservative influencer the highest civilian honor.

"We're going to have a great celebration at the White House. Friend of mine, a friend of all ours," Trump said of Kirk on October 10. The day of the medal ceremony, October 14, coincides with Kirk's birthday.