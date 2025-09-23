President Trump is addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trump’s United Nations address is expected at 9:50 am EDT, which is 14:50 BST (London time). Mr. Trump told reporters on Sunday that he plans to address "the good and the bad" happening around the world, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which the president has sought to end, and the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, which he has called a "disaster."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says the president will also highlight his accomplishments - as Mr. Trump touts a series of ceasefire deals his administration has helped broker. The Israel-Hamas war is sure to be a frequent topic in this week's speeches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, the U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a nonbinding resolution that calls for a phased end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and pushes for the creation of a Palestinian state. The United Kingdom, Australia and Canada formally recognized a Palestinian state over the weekend, and France followed suit at a U.N. meeting on Monday.

President Trump is addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Trump administration disagrees, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt calling those U.S. allies' recognition of a Palestinian state "just more talk and not enough action." Dozens of other world leaders will give speeches and hold meetings at this year's General Assembly session, including U.S. allies as well as foes, like the president of Iran.

Mr. Trump is expected to meet with the leadership of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union, among others.