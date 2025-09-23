What time is Trump's UN speech today? US President to address United Nations General Assembly - what will he speak about
Trump’s United Nations address is expected at 9:50 am EDT, which is 14:50 BST (London time). Mr. Trump told reporters on Sunday that he plans to address "the good and the bad" happening around the world, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which the president has sought to end, and the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, which he has called a "disaster."
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says the president will also highlight his accomplishments - as Mr. Trump touts a series of ceasefire deals his administration has helped broker. The Israel-Hamas war is sure to be a frequent topic in this week's speeches.
Last week, the U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a nonbinding resolution that calls for a phased end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and pushes for the creation of a Palestinian state. The United Kingdom, Australia and Canada formally recognized a Palestinian state over the weekend, and France followed suit at a U.N. meeting on Monday.
The Trump administration disagrees, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt calling those U.S. allies' recognition of a Palestinian state "just more talk and not enough action." Dozens of other world leaders will give speeches and hold meetings at this year's General Assembly session, including U.S. allies as well as foes, like the president of Iran.