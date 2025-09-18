Candace Owens is in the spotlight for her remarks over the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk - and comments about the gender of French President’s wife Brigette Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a defamation lawsuit against right-wing influencer Candace Owens, who claims that France's first lady was born male. The legal action, filed in July in the US state of Delaware, said Owens has been spreading "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions".

Owens has regularly repeated the claims on her popular podcast and social media channels, and in March 2024 stated that she would stake her "entire professional reputation" on her belief that Mrs Macron "is in fact a man". In an episode of her podcast released on Wednesday, Owens stood by her allegations and said of the lawsuit: "This is just goofy."

Owens taunted the French first lady and described being sued by her as an "obvious, desperate public relations strategy". A conspiracy theory that has circulated for years in fringe online spaces alleges Mrs Macron was born male under the name of Jean-Michel Trogneux, which belongs to her brother.

Owens has spread the conspiracy theory to her audiences, including nearly 7 million followers on X. Earlier this year she released a video series titled Becoming Brigitte.

The Macrons said in a statement released by their attorneys that they had asked Owens repeatedly for a retraction, but "ultimately concluded that referring the matter to a court of law was the only remaining avenue for remedy". It added "Ms Owens' campaign of defamation was plainly designed to harass and cause pain to us and our families and to garner attention and notoriety," the statement said.

"We gave her every opportunity to back away from these claims, but she refused." The lawsuit alleges Owens "disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favor of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers".

Now Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are planning to present photographic and scientific evidence to a US court to prove Mrs Macron is a woman. Owens has previously said she believes what she is saying is true and there is nothing more American than free speech and the ability to criticise.

The right-wing influencer is also under fire over her comments on Charlie Kirk’s death. She is in the spotlight after using her YouTube channel to suggest that Charlie Kirk’s killing in Utah was not a random act of violence.

Instead, Owens has claimed Kirk was targeted because of his outspoken views on Israel, even going so far as to allege that a tense private meeting with billionaire Bill Ackman and others in the Hamptons was part of a larger plot. “You don’t think they wanted Charlie silenced because he wouldn’t fall in line on Israel?” she told her audience during a recent livestream.

Her theory quickly met pushback, not just from critics but from the people she directly named. Ackman himself issued a lengthy statement denying her account, calling it “reckless and false.” He insisted he never threatened Kirk, never blackmailed him, and never offered money to sway his views. Natasha Hausdorff, one of the people Owens claimed was in the room, also spoke out, rejecting Owens’ depiction of a heated or hostile confrontation.

She first rose alongside him in 2017 at Turning Point USA, where she served as communications director before resigning two years later under pressure after controversial remarks about Hitler. Before she stepped down, the two forged a close friendship.

Their relationship, however, occasionally weathered public strains. She launched her own BLEXIT movement, briefly merged it back into Turning Point in 2023, and later split with The Daily Wire over her criticism of Israel. After resigning from TPUSA, Owens continued to build her own following while remaining tied to Kirk in the eyes of the public.

By his death, Owens described Kirk as her “best friend” and “like a brother,” but they operated primarily as independent voices on the right. In the tribute video, she spoke at length about their friendship, what she admired about him, and even shared footage of them together rapping to Kanye West songs before events, she expressed her hope for his legacy.