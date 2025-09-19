Donald Trump slammed London mayor Sadiq Khan as “among the worst mayors in the world” - while also adding that he is the “equivalent” of Chicago’s mayor.

The US president took a dig at Sadiq Khan, the London mayor, as he was flying out of the UK after Trump and Melania’s state visit. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, Trump branded him as “one of the worst mayors”.

Trump said: “I think the Mayor of London Khan is among the worst mayors in the world, and we have some bad ones. I think he’s done a terrible job. Crime in London is through the roof. I asked that he not be there. He wanted to be there, as I understand, I didn’t want him.” The BBC understands that Sir Sadiq did not seek or expect an invite to the state banquet, and a source close to the mayor said Trump's politics sowed "fear and division".

He also likened Khan to the mayor of Chicago. Trump said: “He is among the worst mayors in the world and we have some bad ones, if you look at Chicago. But I think he is the equivalent of the mayor of Chicago. I think he’s done a terrible job”.

Chicago’s mayor since 2023 is Brandon Johnson. On Tuesday he signed an executive order directing local police to protect protesters' constitutional rights even if federal authorities try to restrict some protests.

The "Right to Protest" order comes as President Donald Trump this week continued promoting his plans to send federal personnel to Chicago. Under the order, the Chicago Police Department is directed to work with protest organizers to find new locations and ways to continue their peaceful gatherings "if federal law enforcement disrupts lawful protest activity," according to a press release from the mayor's office.

Donald Trump slammed London mayor Sadiq Khan as “among the worst mayors in the world” - while also adding that he is the “equivalent” of Chicago’s mayor. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Trump's announcement marked his latest attempt to intervene in the city's affairs. The conflict intensified after Trump's remarks on 25 August where he called Chicago a "disaster" and its governor "a slob," while suggesting some people might prefer "a dictator."

In response, Chicago began preparing for potential federal intervention. On Aug. 30, Johnson signed an executive order rejecting any attempts to deploy U.S. Armed Forces or National Guard troops in the city. That order created the "Protecting Chicago Initiative," aimed at defending residents' rights.