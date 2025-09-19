Trump helicopter emergency landing: US President forced to emergency land at Luton Airport on way to Stansted after Marine One suffers 'issue'
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said “due to a minor hydraulic issue” the aircraft carrying the US president landed at a “local airfield” while en route to Stansted airport. She said the decision was taken “out of an abundance of caution”, adding that the US president “safely boarded the support helicopter”.
Emergency services were seen at Luton following the landing. The helicopter carrying the president is known as Marine One.
Mr Trump was travelling from Chequers with his wife, Melania, following a state visit to the UK. At Stansted he boarded his plane Air Force One and departed for Washington.
Trump had been using the Marine One helicopter to travel between different locations on his unprecedented second state visit to the UK. He arrived at Stansted late on Tuesday night and was flown to Winfield House in central London - the official residence of the US ambassador to the UK.
The following day, President Trump and his wife flew to Windsor Castle where they met the King and Queen. On Thursday, Trump was taken on Marine One from Windsor to Chequers for diplomatic talks with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.