A photo seemingly showing Donald Trump eating spaghetti at the royal banquet during his UK state visit has gone viral on social media.

For Trump's visit, the 160 guests, sitting behind 1,452 pieces of cutlery, were eating from a menu, written in French last night (Wednesday 17 September). Business moguls, politicians and members of the royal family made up the guest list for the state banquet to honour Donald Trump.

The glitzy event at Windsor Castle wrapped up the first day of the US president's visit to the UK, which has already seen pageantry, pomp and parades. Now, a picture of Trump has gone viral on social media.

It shows him eating spaghetti at the banquet. But is the photo real or is it fake?

One user on X commented: “Sorry, this is clearly photoshopped.” Another said: “Definitely not real the guy behind Trump grabbed his empty plate and it definitely wasn’t spaghetti“.

The photo that is going viral is indeed fake. Spaghetti was not on the menu for the banquet. Listed below is what was served.

Starter: Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad.

Main: Organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes, with a thyme and savoury infused jus.

Dessert: Vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet and lightly poached Victoria plums.

For Sir Keir Starmer, who is a pescatarian, his main was a fillet of turbot, wrapped in green and yellow courgettes with sauce verde. After dinner, guests were served a 1945 vintage port, in recognition of Trump being America's 45th president, a 1912 champagne, marking the year's of Trump's mother's birth, and a whisky bottled for Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee in 2002.

A special cocktail was also created for the occasion, called a Transatlantic Whisky Sour, a twist on the classic.