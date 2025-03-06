Why is there a Kim Kardashian blow up inflatable in Times Square? Reality TV star faces criticism over 'repulsive' giant doll in New York
The reality TV queen Kim Kardashian has faced backlash for her latest marketing ploy for her swimwear brand, SKIMS. In an unusual bid to promote her new swimwear collection, a massive inflatable doll was erected in the heart of Times Square, New York.
The blow-up figure was clad in a blue swimsuit, similar to one Kim had recently sported herself. It was perched on a lengthy box with the SKIMS logo prominently showcased.
Kim herself posted the spectacle on Instagram, exclaiming: "OMG... I cannot believe there is a 60 foot float of me in SKIMS Swim in the middle of Times Square." Fans swiftly flocked to social media, mocking the extravagant stunt.
Many labelled the doll as "terrifying” while another said “such an unrealistic representation of a women's body." A further disgusted onlooker declared: "This is so repulsive."
Others took aim at the city council, questioning their decision to approve such a display. One user wrote: "To whomever at the city council who approved this: are you ok?" Another added: "That's too much now .....!!!!! Violating public place."
It comes after Kim's sizzling promotion of the latest swimwear collection, set to launch on March 6. Kim shared several new pinup images to Instagram on Monday.
In many of the photos she was flashing her ample chest in a white wet low-cut bra top. Kim added sky blue string bikini bottoms as she posed on a pristine white sand beach. Another set of photos showed her in a leopard print swimsuit.
