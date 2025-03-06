A ‘repulsive' giant blow-up doll of reality TV star Kim Kardashian has emerged in Times Square, New York.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reality TV queen Kim Kardashian has faced backlash for her latest marketing ploy for her swimwear brand, SKIMS. In an unusual bid to promote her new swimwear collection, a massive inflatable doll was erected in the heart of Times Square, New York.

The blow-up figure was clad in a blue swimsuit, similar to one Kim had recently sported herself. It was perched on a lengthy box with the SKIMS logo prominently showcased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim herself posted the spectacle on Instagram, exclaiming: "OMG... I cannot believe there is a 60 foot float of me in SKIMS Swim in the middle of Times Square." Fans swiftly flocked to social media, mocking the extravagant stunt.

A ‘repulsive' giant blow-up doll of reality TV star Kim Kardashian has emerged in Times Square, New York. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Many labelled the doll as "terrifying” while another said “such an unrealistic representation of a women's body." A further disgusted onlooker declared: "This is so repulsive."

Others took aim at the city council, questioning their decision to approve such a display. One user wrote: "To whomever at the city council who approved this: are you ok?" Another added: "That's too much now .....!!!!! Violating public place."

It comes after Kim's sizzling promotion of the latest swimwear collection, set to launch on March 6. Kim shared several new pinup images to Instagram on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In many of the photos she was flashing her ample chest in a white wet low-cut bra top. Kim added sky blue string bikini bottoms as she posed on a pristine white sand beach. Another set of photos showed her in a leopard print swimsuit.