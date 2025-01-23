Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 2022, President Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which included a provision that required a charge of no more than $35 per month for all covered insulin products. Vice President Kamala Harris, on her campaign trail, frequently touted capping the price of insulin at $35 a month as a major accomplishment of the Biden administration.

Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, and President Joe Biden describe the cap as one of their most important health policy wins, helping those who often could not afford the life-sustaining treatment. Trump previously claimed responsibility for lowering the price of insulin for Medicare recipients in a post on his social media platform Truth Social in June, claiming Biden “had nothing to do with it.”

He posted: “Low INSULIN PRICING was gotten for millions of Americans by me, and the Trump Administration, not by Crooked Joe Biden. He had NOTHING to do with it. It was all done long before he so sadly entered office. All he does is try to take credit for things done by others, in this case, ME!”.

Now, Trump is being accused of “hiking the price of insulin to $600” in the first few days of officially becoming America’s President. One user posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday (23 January): “Biden capped insulin for diabetics at $35. Trump, in a matter of days, has made it available for over $600. That's only one action of many to come from Trump.”

Another said: “Donald Judas Trump just rescinded Biden’s bill, that lowered 50 prescription drugs, including capping insulin at $35 for people on Medicare. Tell me how this is “America first?” This is just spiteful and petty”.

However, others urged people not to “spread false info”. One woman said on X: “Not a fan of Trump, but spreading false info isn’t fair. He didn’t raise insulin prices to $600. His admin capped it at $35 for some Medicare users. Let’s stick to facts, even when criticizing.“

NBC News reports that Biden’s $35 monthly cap on insulin was not affected by Trump’s executive actions on Monday (20 January). Trump did overturn a policy that had extended Obamacare’s open enrolment period an additional 12 weeks in 36 states, giving uninsured adults more time to sign up.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, has been a cornerstone of healthcare in the United States since its enactment in 2010. Roughly 24 million Americans have purchased health insurance via the ACA this year.

Trump's recent changes will impact key provisions, including enrolment deadlines, eligibility criteria and federal subsidies. These shifts could result in reduced access to affordable healthcare for millions of Americans. He also rescinded an order aimed at strengthening Medicaid, which included providing more outreach funding to states.