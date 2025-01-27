Woman, 28, found dead on roof of hospital in freezing cold - as family demand 'answers' to 'know what happened'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chelsea Adolphus, 28, was pronounced deceased hours after being found unresponsive on the roof of Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, a suburb of Chicago, ABC7 reported. At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday (23 January) hospital staff found Adolphus on the roof of the hospital.
She was then taken to the emergency room, where she was treated for 14 hours before being pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that evening, CBS News reported. It’s not immediately clear how she ended up on the roof or for how long she had been there in the bitter cold. Waukegan’s temperatures were below freezing all last week.
The coroner’s office notified the Waukegan police about the strange circumstances of her death. An investigation into her death is now underway, CBS News reported. An autopsy was completed on Friday, but her cause of death has not been released, the outlet reported.
Her mother, Yolanda Adolphus, told ABC7: “I’m hurt. I’m sad. I want answers. Answers to know what happened to my daughter.
“You could ask her anything. She was a kind person.”
The 28-year-old’s family and friends gathered at her family’s home Friday, ABC7 reported. Chelsea’s brother, Paul Adolphus wrote on Facebook: “Come on god that was my only sister. I will never be the same again. Rip to my sister Chelsea.” Officials have said that more information would be released early next week at a press conference.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.