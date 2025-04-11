Award-winning global entertainer Jelly Roll honoured At Oxford University

Jelly Roll (L) addressing attendees at the World Literacy Summit at Oxford University alongside Sheriff Chris Swanson (R)

Globally recognised award-winning musician Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord), whose groundbreaking meteoric rise in the industry has led to more than 50 international award nominations and wins in the last two years, has made an indelible mark on the music industry, despite early struggles with the law.

In recognition of his contributions to advocating for improving foundational literacy within the justice system domestically and internationally, especially among young offenders, through educational programs and resources, Jelly Roll was presented the Global Literacy Award at the World Literacy Summit 2025 at Oxford University’s Sheldonian Theatre on Tuesday. Jelly Roll was presented the award by the CEO of the World Literacy Foundation, Andrew Kay, and Board of Directors’ member, Dr Donald Green, who shared, “we are here to celebrate your advocacy for adult literacy and we say ‘thank you’.”

Speaking to the attendees, which included representatives from the World Bank, HarperCollins and Penguin Books, Jelly Roll expressed, “We're in a room full of people who have dedicated most of their life to serving, helping, educating, and leading others. You know what I mean, like that's what we were called to do. It's not even what I was called to do. That's why y'all are here right now. That's what brought y’all to Oxford for this week.”

The keynote address, which was also broadcast on a fully booked live stream, spotlighted Jelly Roll’s remarkable journey and his continued dedication to empowering young people through education, from earning and receiving his GED while incarcerated, to his involvement with several grassroots efforts and larger institutions that encourage literacy and education, particularly those impacted by the justice system, through everything from songwriting workshops to continued education courses to certification and trade programs.

Jelly Roll’s keynote address is available to view here.