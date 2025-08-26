Chigwell tenor Jonathan Antoine duets with Belgian icon Helmut Lotti on his new album

Jonathan Antoine is currently working on his new album.

Internationally acclaimed tenor Jonathan Antoine - first discovered on Britain’s Got Talent and now a chart-topping classical crossover star - has announced a major new collaboration with Belgian icon Helmut Lotti.

Jonathan will duet with Helmut on the Belgian superstar’s upcoming album ‘Classic’, bringing together two of the most powerful and emotive voices in music today.

To mark the start of Helmut's tour and to announce the album, Jonathan will also join Helmut live at a special concert at Antwerp Central Station on 5th September.

Speaking about the collaboration, Jonathan said: ”To be asked to join Helmut on his new album as he celebrates three decades of going “classic” is such an honour! And the cherry on top is being able to join him in Antwerp for the inaugural live performance of our duet. Coré n’grato is a beautiful Neapolitan song and I’m sincerely hoping people enjoy the performance as much as we enjoyed recording it!"

Helmut commented: “The duet felt magical, and to have Jonathan appear in Antwerp is wonderful. He is a joy to perform with and has one of the best voices I have ever heard.”

This marks an exciting new chapter for Jonathan, who continues to expand his UK and international presence and is working on finalising the release date of his much anticipated new album.