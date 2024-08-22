Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than half of people say they feel inspired by musicians such as Billie Eilish, The 1975, and Massive Attack to make a change for the better.

However, nine in 10 people admit there are still barriers to the adoption of greener behaviours - including an uncertainty on where to start. One in five say music-based incentives would motivate them to take up more sustainable habits as four in five (83%) think music has the power to unite people and effect change.

Music industry icons Jessie Ware and Clara Amfo have teamed up with OVO to showcase the benefits of OVO Beyond, a new rewards programme that helps customers make savings today and bank rewards for a greener tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research conducted by OVO has found that musicians are one of the biggest influencers when it comes to encouraging consumers to adopt greener habits in the home.

OVO Beyond - Road to Wembley

The poll of 2,000 adults across the UK revealed that more than half (53%) say hearing musicians such as Billie Eilish, The 1975, and Massive Attack being vocal about climate change makes them feel inspired to make more sustainable choices in their day-to-day lives.

Furthermore, more than half (52%) agree that hearing about musicians such as Coldplay’s move towards more sustainable touring increased their awareness of environmental issues.

Two thirds (67%) of respondents said they were already making greener choices at live music events - such as taking public transport (41%), properly disposing of any rubbish and waste (35%), and bringing a reusable water bottle (26%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost seven in 10 (68%) like that musicians are making an effort to educate their fans on climate change and four in five (83%) think that music has the power to unite people and effect change.

As well as being influenced by their favourite band or artist to adopt greener habits, the nation said that the behaviour of their family (50%) and friends (15%) were the biggest inspirations, over eco-activists (5%), politicians (2%), and influencers (2%).

Top greener changes people want to adopt in their home are:

Install solar panels (37%) Reduce plastic use in the home (32%) Switch to an electric vehicle (21%) Use eco friendly cleaning products (19%) Install a smart meter (17%)

However, the research also uncovered that there are still several common barriers to the adoption of more sustainable habits, including perceived high cost (62%), lack of incentives or rewards (21%), and confusion over where to start making changes (18%).

And, it seems music incentives are a game-changer when it comes to motivating more sustainable actions, according to one in five (19%). Of these, they said that receiving discounted tickets (77%) and exclusive VIP access (50%) would encourage them to make greener choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about what additional incentives they would find most influential, those that were food and drink based topped the list (48%), closely followed by energy-based incentives such as savings on smart tech and bills (43%).

To help people make savings today and bank rewards such as free EV miles, solar panels and more for a greener tomorrow, OVO has launched OVO Beyond, a new type of customer rewards programme available for free via the OVO app.

Through Beyond, customers will receive enhanced energy insights and personalised tips to help them save money on their bills and reduce our collective carbon footprint.

Customers with Beyond can also enjoy a higher level of access to music events and competitions through OVO Live, from intimate gigs to pre-sale and exclusive premium ticket access, as well as VIP lounges and experiences at OVO Arena Wembley, OVO Hydro Glasgow and The O2 arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support the nation’s transition to EVs, which over seven in 10 (75%) are now in favour of owning, Beyond customers, driving petrol or diesel cars, can bank up to 2,400 free EV miles until they are ready to make the switch to an electric vehicle.

To encourage more customers to reap the benefits of OVO Beyond and unlock access to incredible music experiences, OVO has released a short film featuring music icons Jessie Ware and Clara Amfo as they travel to OVO Arena Wembley to perform an exclusive gig for Beyond customers.

In the film, the two friends are featured cruising in an EV as excitement mounts ahead of the performance, chatting about life, music and sustainable lifestyle changes. After the stars pull up to the world famous arena, fans are treated to an unforgettable acoustic set from Jessie, introduced by Clara.

Singer songwriter, Jessie Ware said:"It’s been great working with my gorgeous friend Clara Amfo to show how OVO rewards their OVO Beyond customers when they make greener choices. I got to drive an EV for an intimate show just for OVO Beyond customers. Music brings people together and, as artists, we have a platform to inspire positive change. We see more and more artists trying their best to make sustainable changes in the way they tour and I think this inspires other artists and fans to try and do more. Even small changes can add up to make a big difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadcaster Clara Amfo said:“Jessie is a dear and legit pal and I have been a dear and legit OVO customer for over a decade so it was a delightful no brainer to ride along to her special gig and introduce her to the OVO Beyond customers. Greener steps for the win and it’s a sweeter win if you can get rewards for it like gorgeous free gigs and more!”

Mat Moakes, chief commercial officer, OVO said:“As our research has shown, music-based incentives are a massive motivator for encouraging more sustainable behaviour. OVO Beyond lets customers unlock a whole host of rewards, from exclusive VIP music experiences and events, like Jessie’s intimate gig, to bankable EV miles and solar panels for the future and more. It’s our way of saying thank you to our customers for making more sustainable choices.”

Alongside energy-based and music-based rewards, wider OVO Beyond customer benefits include:

Access to exclusive benefits including a free boiler service and discounts on Energy Expert visits and energy saving smart-tech.

A range of discounts with brands including smol, Oddbox and Uber Green.

Additional money off bills (on top of existing savings) if they participate in OVO’s Power Move.

To watch the film with Jessie Ware and Clara Amfo click here: https://youtu.be/7wltLb4U0lU.

For more information about OVO Beyond visit: https://www.ovoenergy.com/beyond.