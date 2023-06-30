Here’s everything you need to know about London Pride 2023 celebrations in the capital.

The streets of the capital will be transformed this weekend as London Pride 2023 takes place.

The celebrations will take over London on Saturday (July 1). For those heading to central to join the party, we’ve broken down everything you need to know.

The festivities will take place next weekend by Pride In London in December last year. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Never March Alone,’ which aims to, in particular, support the transgender community as well as wider LGBT+ individuals.

Last week ahead of next weekend’s festivities, Pride In London revealed the 2023 route that the event would follow. The chosen path will see participants walk the same course as marchers did during the first pride event in London.

As well as the parade, staged events will also take place across central London. Trafalgar Square and Soho Square are just a few of the different spots that will host festivities during London Pride.

Here’s everything Londoners joining in on the London Pride 2023 celebrations need to know, from when it starts and finishes to what underground stops are near the action.

When does London Pride 2023 start and finish?

This year’s Pride in London parade will take place on Saturday, July 1. The procession, which will be formed of more than 600 LGBT+ community groups, will start at 12pm on the day and is expected to wrap up around 6pm.

Pride-staged events will also open from noon and will carry on the celebrations around the capital. An array of different speakers and performers are expected to take to the stages, with sets set to end in the early evening at 8pm.

What are the nearest tube stops to the London Pride 2023 celebrations?

Underground stations along London Pride 2023 parade route:

Hyde Park Corner

Green Park

Piccadilly Circus

Tube stops near the London Pride 2023 event stages:

Charing Cross - Main Stage, Trafalgar Square

Piccadilly Circus - The World Stage, Golden Square

Leicester Square - LGBTQI, Women and Non-Binary Stage, Leicester Square

Tottenham Court Road - The Cabaret Stage, Dean Street

Tottenham Court Road - Trans and Non-Binary Stage, with Pride in London Community Market, Soho Square



What weather can London Pride 2023 attendees expect?

Saturday is forecast to have a rainy start, but this is expected to end just before the afternoon of music begins. Those attending the weekend show can expect sunny intervals across the day, according to the Met Office .

Highs: 24C