Award-Nominated Book “The Heart of Finance” Is Now Available As An Audiobook

“The Heart of Finance: Emotional intelligence for financial planners” by James Woodfall and Cliff Lansley PhD, which was recently shortlisted for this year’s Business Book Awards, is available as an audiobook from 16th July 2025.

Research suggests that advisers with high emotional intelligence (EI) achieve higher sales, obtain more referrals, and retain more clients, yet there is a notable lack of resources and global training programmes teaching the applied science of EI to financial service professionals.

To help advisers unlock the business benefits of emotional intelligence, James Woodfall, best-selling author and founder of Raise Your EI, and Cliff Lansley PhD, director of the Emotional Intelligence Academy and scientific adviser for Warner Bros. Discovery’s series Faking It, combined their experience to create The Heart of Finance. It illustrates the science and the skills needed to build effective and profitable client relationships. Since its publication, insights from the book have been featured in publications such as FT Adviser, IFA Magazine, and Money Marketing. These insights are now available in audiobook format.

Within it, the authors reinforce the importance of fundamental EI skills, such as different communication styles and recognising emotional triggers in clients, but they also explore more complex topics such as recognising vulnerability and dark traits, and how to approach difficult conversations, such as about grief. Practically applying each of these key components of EI to the five stages of the client journey, The Heart of Finance uses real-world scenarios to distil the science into actionable steps that can be easily inserted into everyday interactions to enhance the client-planner relationship. Breaking down tools within the audiobook, such as the FORCED model and the Trusted Advisor method, which helps to build client rapport and create a comfortable space for deeper conversations.

Ultimately, as a certified financial adviser, technical skills are already a given. The difference between success and failure actually lies in a planner’s ability to flex their communication style and behaviours in line with each client's emotions and triggers. This is key to building strong, mutually trusting relationships, benefiting the client and the business returns. The Heart of Finance is a game-changer for finance professionals looking to gain a competitive edge and future-proof their role.

The Heart of Finance audiobook is available on Audible and Amazon from 16th July 2025.

The Heart of Finance is published by Rethink Press and is also available on Amazon.