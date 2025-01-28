New book ‘Have You Ever Seen a Bee with Hives’ reveals a child’s blueprint to understanding and dealing with allergies

Parent and Child eating

According to research by Allergy UK, 40% of children in the UK have been diagnosed with an allergy. Children with allergies and their parents often experience heightened levels of anxiety due to the constant vigilance required to avoid potential triggers. Recognising these unique challenges early on is essential to reduce both the risks and the fears faced by children and their caregivers. For Davina Steel, knowledge is at the heart of this approach.

To help children with allergies grow up confident, curious and empowered with knowledge, former research scientist Steel has written the much-needed book Have You Ever Seen a Bee With Hives?. Designed for children aged 8+, this engaging read is a fun and informative way to give young readers the tools to confidently make safe decisions in the absence of a knowledgeable adult.

Steel’s combination of scientific expertise and the personal impact of allergies fuels her passion for passing this knowledge on to young people. Drawing from her impressive career as a research scientist and experience explaining science for children’s magazines and websites, as well as her personal experiences developing severe gluten intolerance following cancer treatment, Have You Ever Seen a Bee with Hives? helps children rethink their allergies into their superpower.

Have You Ever Seen a Bee with Hives? is split into five parts - Food Factory, Eat Your Body Happy, Allergies and Ailments, Swapping Foods and Telling Others - designed to help children learn how to FEAST safely. To further simplify complicated allergy statistics, terminology and taboo topics, Steel incorporates humorous illustrations with easily digestible language tailored for 8-year-olds and beyond.

Woven throughout Have You Ever Seen a Bee with Hives? are simple methods developed by health specialists, such as the 4R method to help heal a leaky gut. The guide also sensitively helps children with suspected food allergies understand the differences between allergies, sensitivities and intolerances. Steel carefully explains what these terms mean and the symptoms the body might receive when reacting to food. By using this guide, children can better identify and understand their body’s reactions, helping them feel more in control and confident in managing their allergies. Additionally, the book addresses the sensitive issue of bullying, offering helpful acronyms and guidance to navigate situations where allergies might make a child feel isolated.

Not only does the book educate readers about understanding allergies, but it also highlights the broader impact of these issues on individual health and the environment. Through exclusive extras, Have You Ever Seen a Bee with Hives? shares additional guidance on food packaging, nutritional information and cross-contamination. Speaking in accessible language, Steel teaches children how to interpret labels, and how to play detective when ordering food - both of which are vital components in empowering youngsters to explore the world with their friends, without being held back by allergy fears.

Have You Ever Seen a Bee with Hives? demystifies allergies and sensitivities for young readers, providing practical tools to make informed decisions independently. Presenting complex information accessibly, the book is an empowering call to action for children, parents, carers, and clinicians - anyone who is looking to close the gap in awareness surrounding food allergies and their impact on daily life.

Have You Ever Seen a Bee with Hives? is available to buy on Amazon and in all good bookshops.