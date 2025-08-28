Capital XTRA Breakfast Show hosts to headline Barking Riverside’s Emerge East festival

Saturday, September 6 Barking Riverside Station Square, riverfront and surrounding areas 11am – 9pm. Free entry

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barking Riverside’s Emerge East festival returns this September, turning up the volume for 2025. Capital XTRA Breakfast hosts Shayna Marie and Robert Bruce are revealed as the headline guests, set to close the festival with an unmissable performance on the brand-new Barking Riverside Block Party stage.

World-renowned DJ Shayna Marie, who has shared the stage with stars including 50 Cent, Dexta Daps, and Megan Thee Stallion, will headline Emerge East with an unmissable closing set. Throughout the day, her Capital XTRA Breakfast co-host and East London native, award-winning broadcaster Robert Bruce, will host the brand-new Barking Riverside Block Party stage. Known for interviews with the likes of Stormzy and Wizkid, Robert will bring his trademark energy to his home turf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shayna Marie shared: "I’m so excited to be the first headliner at Emerge East's new 'Barking Riverside Block Party' this year, and even more grateful to be joining my Capital XTRA co-host Robert on stage. Coming from West London, it’ll be amazing to feel the energy of this emerging, East London neighbourhood. Music is all about connection, and I can’t wait to share that feeling with the crowd. We’ll be bringing the best energy from start to finish!"

Robert Bruce

Now in its fourth year, Emerge East has become one of East London’s most exciting free celebrations of creativity, community and nature, welcoming thousands of visitors each year. The 2025 edition takes place on Saturday 6th September, with an expanded programme of live music, food, art, wellbeing and family activities.

Sarah McCready, Director of Social Infrastructure at Barking Riverside Limited, comments: “We’re pleased to announce the talented Shayna Marie and Robert Bruce as our headliners this year. It feels extra special to welcome Robert back to his East London roots, and to have Shayna bring her incredible festival experience to Barking Riverside.

"The full lineup really shows off the best of what London’s music scene has to offer, from grassroots DJs to big names. Emerge East is about so much more than music though – it’s a full day of food, art, wellbeing and creativity. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back this September.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emerge East’s all-day music programme offers something for everyone. The day kicks off with a DJ competition hosted by New Wave Magazine, followed by one-hour taster of the much-loved Big Fish Little Fish family rave. The afternoon features local talents Tone and Girls Love Soul, leading into sets from DJ Amps, Glade Marie and DJ LYAN.

Shayna Marie

Curated in partnership with festival organisers Hemingway Design and grassroots creative collective and membership space, One Room, master developer and festival host Barking Riverside Limited has worked to deliver a lineup that captures the energy and diversity of East London’s music scene.

Alongside the music, festival goers can expect a full range of activities designed for all ages and interests:

Riverside Sauna for outdoor deep heat, cold dips, and views over the Thames.

Woodland Tribe’s trademark hands-on construction and play workshop.

Emerging Makers’ Market celebrating local designers and craftsmen

The European debut of Meliora by Atelier Sisu* – an iridescent large-scale sculptural installation that surrounds visitors with glowing forms.

A staple of Emerge East - Food will again play a big part in the festival, with the return of the Home Cooks, where residents step up as street food chefs for the day to serve their best family recipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival is well connected by river on the Uber Boat by Thames Clippers service to Barking Riverside Pier, or by train on the Overground Suffragette line – just seven minutes from Barking Station connecting to the District, Hammersmith & City and c2C lines, and 22 minutes from Blackhorse Road for Victoria line connections.

Apart from the Riverside Sauna Emerge East is completely free, but visitors are invited to reserve their spot in advance.

Reserve your spot: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/emerge-east-2025-tickets-1499265376099?aff=oddtdtcreator

Book the Riverside Sauna: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/emerge-east-presents-the-riverside-sauna-tickets-1590710500929?aff=oddtdtcreator

Emerge East full lineup:

11:00 – 12:00: Community group performances

12:00 – 13:00: New Wave Magazine DJ competition

13:00 – 14:00: Big Fish Little Fish family rave taster session

14:00 – 15:00: Tone

15:00 – 16:00: Girls Love Soul

16:00 – 17:00: DJ Amps

17:00 – 18:00: Glade Marie

18:00 – 19:30: DJ LYAN

19:30 – 21:00: Shayna Marie

* Meliora is an artwork by Atelier Sisu, presented by Creative Barking and Dagenham in partnership with Barking Riverside, with the support of Global Streets and funding from Arts Council England.