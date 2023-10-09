The Fall of the House of Usher: Netflix release date of Mike Flanagan horror series, cast, and trailer
The eight part Netflix series is inspired by classic works of writer Edgar Allan Poe
New Netflix horror series The Fall of the House of Usher brings a modern twist to Poe’s gothic tales. The series is loosely based on the Poe short story of the same name, but also borrows many themes and plot points from the writer’s other works.
The Netflix series follows two ruthless siblings who have built a powerful family dynasty on the back of a terrible secret. But at the height of their power, the family, and their legacy, begins to fall apart.
The series comes from creator Mike Flanagan who has previously directed several major horror projects including Hush, Gerald’s Game, and Doctor Sleep, and TV shows The Haunting of Hill House, and Midnight Mass.
Flanagan’s latest project is an adaptation of several Edgar Allan Poe stories set in the modern day but with the same eerie gothic setting.
The series is more thriller than horror, but has plenty of jump scares, an awful lot of gory violence, and many, many deaths.
What is The Fall of the House of Usher about?
The Fall of the House of Usher follows a family pharmaceutical dynasty at the height of its financial and political power at the cusp of a major crisis. It is told from the perspective of a conversation of two old friends - or enemies - as one relates the terrible fate his family has faced.
Suddenly the adult children of the company's head, Roderick Usher, begin to die in grisly ways, leaving the survivors to pull together or fall apart, even as the body count continues to rise.
The series has a Final Destination feel about it, as the Usher children are picked off one by one in mysterious circumstances that the family believe are linked despite the total randomness of some of the deaths.
Throughout the series a mysterious woman, known as Verna, appears to have a hand in the strange happenings, but it doesn’t seem possible that she could be directly responsible for every ill to come to the Ushers’ door.
Roderick, his sister Madeline, and their shadowy lawyer Arthur attempt to uncover the cause of their misfortunes before the entire Usher family is wiped out for good.
Who is in the cast of The Fall of the House of Usher?
- Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher
- Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher
- Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym
- Carla Gugino as Verna
- Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher
- Carl Lumbly as C. Auguste Dupin
- Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye
- Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher
- Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher
- T'Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade
- Michael Trucco as Rufus Wilmot Griswold
- Katie Parker as Annabel Lee
- Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher
- Matt Biedel as William 'Bill-T' Wilson
- Crystal Balint as Morelle Usher
- Ruth Codd as Juno Usher
- Kyliegh Curran as Lenore Usher
- Annabeth Gish as Eliza
- Robert Longstreet as Mr. Longfellow
- Paola Núñez as Dr. Alessandra Ruiz
- Zach Gilford as Young Roderick Usher
- Willa Fitzgerald as Young Madeline Usher
- Malcolm Goodwin as Young C. Auguste Dupin
Is there a trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
When is The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix?
The Fall of the House of Usher will be released on Netflix in one go on Thursday 12 October.
It is an eight part series - each episode is around one hour long, with the exception of the finale which is 75 minutes.