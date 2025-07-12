ELO cancel Hyde Park performance after scrapping Manchester concert

ELO have pulled out of BST Hyde Park and will not perform at the festival tomorrow.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week, the 70s/80s band cancelled their gig at the Manchester Co-Op Live Arena - which was only called off after fans had arrived at the venue.

It transpired that frontman Jeff Lynne was unwell, but BST Hyde Park organisers were optimistic that ELO would be performing tomorrow (Sunday, July 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a statement published by the band this afternoon confirmed that their performance at the event will not go ahead.

A statement posted on X read: “Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule.

“The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind today - and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time.”

Fans who were going to Hyde Park specifically to watch ELO have been advised to visit the event’s website for more information about refunds.