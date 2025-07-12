Fans of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) are worried the band may already be finished ahead of their final UK performance this weekend.

Thousands of fans had flocked to Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena on Thursday, July 10 to see the beloved 70s/80s band - only to find out once they had arrived that the concert was cancelled.

An announcement cancelling the sold-out gig was made at 8.45pm, three quarters of an hour after the support act was meant to start.

A statement from the band said: “Unfortunately due to illness tonight’s scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Co-Op Live will not be going ahead.

“Jeff is devastated he cannot perform this evening. More information will become available as soon as possible. For refunds please go to your point of purchase.”

Lynne’s health in recent performances has been a cause for concern. On Wednesday, July 9 at the same Manchester venue, the 77-year-old told the audience he had injured his hand in London.

Addressing the crowd, he said: “I was in London and a taxi dashed off from where he was coming from and smashed my hand.

“It really hurt at the time. That’s why I haven’t got a guitar - I normally would have.”

On Sunday, July 13, ELO are due to headline at BST Hyde Park, with organisers touting the event as the “final goodbye” for the band. Now, fans are worried that they may have already bid farewell to the Mr Blue Sky composers.

A spokesperson for BST said: “As reported Jeff Lynne was unwell and unable to perform on Thursday, July 10.

“We are advised that there are currently no concerns with regards to Sunday’s performance.”