Popular restaurant announces much anticipated new opening in Norwich

Mowgli

Mowgli Street Food, the much-loved Indian restaurant brand known for its vibrant street food and authentic home cooking, officially opens in Norwich this week.

On Friday, August 8, Mowgli will open its doors bringing its distinctive flavours, design, and charitable spirit to the heart of the city.

Anyone dining during the first week of opening (Aug 8-15) will receive free Chat Bombs, one of Mowgli’s signature dishes at the very heart of their cuisine. The signature Chat Bombs are crisp bread puffs filled with yogurt, spices, chutney and chickpeas, a really refreshing flavour explosion!

The new restaurant marks an exciting chapter in the city’s food scene and for Mowgli being the first ever in Norwich.

Mowgli is rooted in the way Indians eat at home and from street food stalls, not traditional curry house fare, but the vibrant, punchy dishes cooked how Indian eat at home.

The restaurant is famed for its iconic ‘chat bombs’, treacle tamarind fries, Keralan fried chicken and Mother Butter Chicken, the real deal!

With interiors inspired by Katona’s ancestral home in Varanasi, diners can expect an amber-glow night market feel, trees strung with vines, and the lively clatter of tiffin tins, all signature elements that make Mowgli an unforgettable dining experience.

“Mowgli is a place to kick back with friends and family, two and four-legged, as we have a passion for the things that matter to you,” says Katona. “It’s about creating a home-from-home, where food and kindness come first.”

General manager of Chantry Place, Jo Bates, says: “We’re really proud to offer such a wide variety of global flavours, and Mowgli is the perfect addition, bringing a true taste of India to Norwich. Its ethos of supporting local charities fits so well with our own and we can’t wait for the doors to open and for shoppers to experience its mouth-watering menu!”

The arrival of Mowgli in Norwich also brings with it the values and mission of The Mowgli Trust, the charitable heart of the business. With over £2.6 million raised donated to local and international causes.

Every Mowgli restaurant works with a handpicked local charity, and in Norwich, the team is proud to partner with East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), whose work supports families across Norfolk and East Anglia.

Laura Southcott, Senior Corporate Fundraiser for EACH, said: “We're thrilled and grateful to have forged this amazing partnership with the Mowgli Trust.

“From our point of view, it's a fantastic, high-profile opportunity to raise funds and awareness, supporting our vital work across Norfolk and the rest of East Anglia. We firmly believe it's the start of an exciting relationship, and this venture is going to directly help the children and families receiving our care and support. As well as expressing our gratitude, we'd also like to take this opportunity to wish our friends from the Mowgli Trust the very best of luck with their new restaurant in Norwich.”

Mowgli’s commitment to enriching lives extends to its teams and guests as well as its communities. The restaurant group has been recognised nationally for its culture and care, including multiple accolades for workplace excellence and charitable leadership.

Each restaurant is led by a dedicated Charity Champion, and Mowgli’s teams are known for going the extra mile, from skydives and marathons to bake sales and crocheting, to raise awareness and support for their partner causes.

Mowgli’s expansion is backed by an award-winning reputation. The brand has been named ‘Best Place to Work’ by The Sunday Times (three years in a row), one of the UK’s Best Companies to Work For (four years running) and many hospitality awards.

With 24 restaurants across the country TV personality, Nisha Katona, opened the first branch of Mowgli in Liverpool in 2014.

Dishes are cooked fresh every day with flavourful herbs and spices and is said to be based around "the type of food that Indians cook and eat at home".

Nisha has worked as a business and food expert on several projects across the BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

Katona received an MBE in the 2019 New Year Honours List for services to the food industry.

Mowgli’s Norwich opening is more than a new dining option, it’s a place with purpose, designed to feed both body and soul. It reflects the restaurant’s mission to serve authentic food, champion community values, and create joyful, lasting experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.