Mike Schmdit, the chief financial officer of B&M has stepped down following an accounting error.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In July 2022, B&M shared a statement which read: “B&M European Value Retail S.A. ("the Group"), the UK's leading variety goods value retailer, is pleased to announce that Mike Schmidt is to be appointed as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Group. He will join the Group on a mutually agreed start date to be announced shortly and which is expected to be no later than 3 January 2023. “

Before joining B&M, Mike Schmidt had been Executive Director and Group CFO of DFS Furniture plc. In April 2025, Mike Schdmit was named interim chief executive at B&M. A month later Tjeerd Jegen was named chief executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Tjeerd Jegen was named chief executive of B&M, he took to LinkedIn to share the news and wrote: “Big news to share! I’m truly excited to be joining B&M Retail as the new Chief Executive Officer this June. B&M is a great business, serving millions of customers through a growing network of over 1,200 stores and supported by more than 40,000 dedicated colleagues.

As B&M’s finance chief Mike Schmidt quits, what was his salary, and what’s the share price today? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“With sales approaching £6 billion, it’s a company with real scale and a clear purpose: helping people make their money go further with big brands at big savings. What really drew me to B&M is its strong culture and the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in customers’ everyday lives.

“I’m also delighted to be returning to the retail sector; a fast-paced, customer-focused world I’ve always felt at home in. My wife and I will be relocating to the UK in the coming months, and we’re both looking forward to this new chapter. I’m very proud to take on this role and can’t wait to work with the teams across the business, as well as our valued supply partners and landlords, who play such a vital role in our ongoing growth.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Board for their trust. I’m honoured to be joining B&M and excited for the journey ahead!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Mike Schmidth’s biography on B&M’s website, “Prior to joining B&M, Mike spent eight years at publicly listed home furniture retailer DFS, where he was appointed Group CFO in 2019. During his time at DFS, Mike has additionally held responsibility for property, strategic development, legal & compliance and financial services activities.”

The Times has reported on Monday October 20 that “The chief financial officer of B&M has stepped down suddenly after an accounting blunder forced the discount chain to slash annual profit guidance for the second time this month.”

When Mike Schmidt was appointed in 2022, B&M said that his salary would be £450,000. The share price today is 164.00 GBX, which is −53.10 (24.46%). According to The Times, “The accounting hitch, which was discovered in the past few days, stems from an update to the company’s operating system in spring, which resulted in costs relating to the transportation of goods not being factored into the bottom line.”