The dreaded unwanted gift - what options do recipients have returning their items to high street and online retailers this year?

The dreaded reveal on Christmas Day of an unwanted gift - but what retailers in the UK are offering Christmas returns policies in 2023/2024? (Credit: Canva)

They say that it is the thought that counts when it comes to present-giving over the Christmas period, but if we are going to be brutally honest - there is a reason why sometimes those gifts come enclosed with a receipt. It’s not so much to brag how much a gift costs, but if perhaps the gift is something someone already has or - to be even more brutal - isn’t the kind of thing someone is into.

Hence the phrase “I left the receipt in if you didn’t like it,” a tactful seasonal way that would seem to avoid disappointing the recipient of said gift. High street stores and online retailers do have returns policies specifically regarding Christmas and New Year's, with some establishments offering a longer return period as opposed to other times of the year. It’s not something, however, we envision companies are happy about given statistics regarding the general number of returns retailers have faced in 2023.

A study conducted by nShift in 2022 revealed that over a third of Christmas gifts do end up getting returned to retailers by the New Year, be it the wrong size item of clothing or a compact disc that has already set up a residency on your CD shelf. Many brands, including BooHoo and Very, have also placed a limit on the number of items that can be returned this year, as many consumers have found that the ease of returning items to retailers is a lot less complicated than in years past.

Though there is no guarantee that you will get your money back for a Christmas gift, owing to the discretion that some retailers will enforce during this period, NationalWorld has brought together a list of some high-street retailers who are offering returns over the festive season, and when their returns policy over Christmas 2023 will run until.

What are the return policies for high-street stores over Christmas 2023/New Year 2024?

All information sourced from the retailer’s website and correct as of writing:

Adidas

“You can return an item for free within 30 days after receiving your order. It's also possible to return something to one of our stores if your order didn't have a delivery fee.”

Amazon

“Our 2023 Extended Holiday Returns policy requires that items purchased between November 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, are returnable through January 31, 2024, except for Apple brand products, which can be returned through January 15, 2024. "This policy applies to seller-fulfilled, FBA, and Amazon retail orders. Although the returns window for most orders will be extended, returns eligibility for all orders remains the same."

Asda

“If you’re not entirely happy with your item, or even if you’ve changed your mind, return the item to us, preferably to the store where you made your purchase. Alternatively return the item to any Asda Superstore, Asda Supermarket or Asda Living store, excluding Asda Express and Asda Petrol Filling Stations (unless your item was purchased from an Asda Express or an Asda Petrol Filling Station) as follows:”

Return the item to us preferably with your proof of purchase* for an exchange or refund**

Make your return within 30 days from the day of purchase

Faulty or misdescribed products must be returned within 1 year of purchase

Electrical products and electrical items cannot be returned for refund or exchange without the original receipt or proof of purchase

Music, Video and Games can only be returned with the original receipt or proof of purchase for a one-time only exchange of title.

ASOS

Items purchased between November 13, 2023 - December 18, 2023, can be returned until January 15, 2024, for a full refund.

Boots

“We are offering an extended returns policy on Christmas gifts purchased online from October 1, 2023, up until January 31, 2024. Unwanted items need to be returned in their original condition and unused. Normal exclusions apply.”

B&Q

“We want you to be delighted with your products but if you do change your mind, you can return your purchase in its original condition within 90 days. Some exclusions do apply, so it's worth reading up on them.”

Currys

Customers who make purchases (excluding Mobile Phones) between November 1, 2023, and December 24, 2023, can return products up until the close of business on January 23, 2024.

Debenhams

For the extended returns, any orders placed between November 1 - December 8 have until January 5 for a return to be made.

Dunelm

“We've extended our returns policy for Christmas. Anything purchased between November 12 and December 24 can be returned by January 31. Proof of purchase is required; exclusions apply, please click here for return policy details.”

Ernest Jones

“Purchases made between October 1 and December 24, 2023, inclusive, can be returned for an exchange or refund up to and including January 23, 2024. T&Cs apply.”

Foot Locker

“Orders placed between November 1 and December 19 can be returned until January 13.”

GAME

“We offer a 28-day right to a refund or exchange (subject to availability) on our products (excluding gift vouchers/gift cards). Terms apply.”

H&M

“Over the festive period, you will have until January 31, 2024, to return your purchases. This applies to all orders placed between October 14, 2023, and December 25, 2023. Excludes purchases of Beards & Daisies, black+blum, Fifty Five South, houseof, Interiors by Premier, Postery & William Morris Gallery.”

Halfords

All items purchased as a gift between October 1 and December 24, 2023, can be returned up until January 31, 2024.

Home Sense

Items purchased from September 28, 2023, to January 23, 2024, as Christmas gifts can be exchanged for either goods or a Gift Card of the same value.

IKEA

“You can return many unopened IKEA products within 365 days for a full refund. No rush, no complicated conditions. It’s best to bring your proof of purchase – but if you can’t find it, we’ll help you locate your digital receipt.”

JD Sports

“From November 1 to January 23, you can return your items for a refund or exchange as long as you have valid proof of purchase.”

John Lewis

“We've extended our usual limit for returns just for the festive season. Any gift bought between September 27, 2023, and December 24, 2023, can be returned up until January 23, 2024, if it's unwanted or unsuitable.”

Marks and Spencer

“We’ve extended our usual limit for returns. Any purchases made online or in-store between October 12 and December 24, 2023, can be returned up until January 28, 2024. For purchases made from December 25 onwards, our normal refund policy will apply.”

Matalan

Items bought between October 1 and December 24, 2023, can be returned with your receipt until January 31, 2024, for a refund or exchange.

Microsoft UK

Certain physical items purchased between October 31, 2023, and December 31, 2023, may be eligible for return, refund, or exchange until January 31, 2024. Digital goods are not eligible for a refund or exchange unless otherwise required by local law.

Miss Selfridge

Any Christmas gifts purchased between November 1, 2023, and December 22, 2023, can be returned up until January 24, 2024.

New Look

“To help with your Christmas shopping, we're extending our refund policy. Any purchases made from October 31, 2023, can be returned up to January 31, 2024.”

Next

“For Christmas gifts bought between October 1 and December 24, 2023, we're extending our returns policy. So, if you've changed your mind, you have until January 14, 2024, to return them in-store or by post, with a valid receipt.”

Oasis

Purchases made between October 16, 2023, and December 24, 2023, can be returned up until January 23, 2024.

Pandora

Any items purchased between October 23, 2023, and December 24, 2023, can be returned until January 8, 2024.

Pets at Home

Items purchased between October 1 and December 24 can be returned until January 31, 2024.

Poundland

Unwanted Christmas gifts can be returned for a refund until January 31, 2024, with proof of purchase.

River Island

Items purchased between October 9 and December 24, 2023, can be returned up until January 22, 2024.

Sainsbury's

Items bought in-store can be returned within 30 days of purchase for a full refund, replacement, or exchange with proof of purchase. Items bought online can be returned within 14 days of delivery.

Selfridges

“We want you to be happy with your purchase. If you are not completely satisfied, you may return unworn, undamaged goods purchased online for a refund or exchange within 28 days of receiving your order.”

ShopDisney

“Shop in confidence with our extended returns policy. Items purchased from November 1, 2023, can be returned up until January 8, 2024.”

Smyths Toys

“If you're not completely happy with your order, you can return it to Smyths Toys within 28 days of purchase. Exclusions apply.”

Sports Direct

Any orders placed from October 29, 2023, can be returned up until January 14, 2024.

Superdrug

“We hope you’ll love your new purchases, but if for any reason you change your mind, you can return your goods to us in their original condition within 28 days of purchase.”

Tesco

“We are happy to refund or exchange any product returned within 30 days of purchase, provided it is returned in its original packaging, unopened (with any seals and shrink-wrap intact), and unused.”

The Body Shop

“Christmas Gift Policy - Products bought from 28th October 2023 can be returned until 31st January 2024.”

The Entertainer

The Entertainer offers a 30-day returns policy. Goods must be returned unused and in the original packaging. This does not affect your statutory rights.

The Range

Unwanted Christmas gifts can be returned up until January 31, 2024, with proof of purchase.

Topshop

Items purchased from October 16, 2023, can be returned up until January 23, 2024.

Waterstones

“Purchases made from 1 November 2023 may be returned up to and including 6 January 2024. "Christmas" products purchased in November and December can be returned up to and including 6 January 2024, but only if the book, gift or other Christmas item is returned in a saleable condition and with a valid receipt. Exclusions apply.”