A View From the Bridge: West End theatre transfer announced for play starring Kate Fleetwood and Dominic West
A View From the Bridge will be transferring to the West End this spring
A View From the Bridge will be coming to a West End theatre near you this spring. It has been announced that The Theatre Royal Bath production of the Arthur Miller play will be making the transfer following its success in Bath.
Directed by Lindsay Posner, A View From the Bridge stars BAFTA winner Dominic West (The Wire), Tony award nominee Kate Fleetwood (Macbeth) and BAFTA Cymru Award winner Callum Scott Howells (It's a Sin). The cast also features Nia Towle (The Ocean at the End of the Lane) and Martin Marquez (Hotel Babylon) with additional casting for the new location to be announced.
A View From the Bridge has been a huge success in Bath. The production was announced in November 2023 and will run from February 16 to March 16. Tickets are already sold out at the at the 120-seat Ustinov Studio. The play is now set to move to London's West End, at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, where it will run from May 23 to August 3. The play from Pulitzer Prize-winner Arthur Miller, who is best known for his works including Death of a Salesman and The Crucible, explores the themes of jealously and passion in a tight-knit Italian-American community in 1950s New York.
A View From the Bridge marks West's return to theatre following his success as King Charles in Netflix's The Crown. Speaking to the Guardian about his upcoming performance, West said: "I have not done any theatre for five or six years. Before that I did a play at least every three or four years."
Adding: "Let’s get back to first principles and try to get things made. Really what I love and what I have always loved and why I became an actor. I just love doing plays. I am not in it for the glory or the pay."
How can I get tickets for A View From the Bridge West End?
Tickets are now on sale for A View From the Bridge which is transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London's West End. Prices start from £25, with tickets for under 25's at £20. They are expected to sell-out fast, with tickets for the Bath performance going in just one hour. Tickets for A View From the Bridge can be booked at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. A View From the Bridge is playing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from May 23 to August 3, 2024.
