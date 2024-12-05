TV host Kit Hoover married Crowley Sullivan in 1999 and the couple share three children together: Campbell, Crowley Jr. and Hayes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to People magazine, Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover who is also a co-host of Access Daily alongside Mario Lopez, is separating from her husband Crowley Sullivan, who is the chief executive officer of Athlete Advantage, after 25 years of marriage.

Kit Hoover often shares photographs of her family on her Instagram but has not as yet commented on reports of a split with her husband. In 2021, she shared a throwback photograph of them both in celebration of their 22nd anniversary and wrote: “Holy Cow…22 years married. Happy Anniversary!!!! 💙(a nod to the Cubs 🐻 and Harry Caray who my husband met the same weekend he met me - I don’t ask which was more meaningful-😂)”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover splits from husband Crowley Sullivan after 25 years. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

At the end of November, Kit Hoover took to her Instagram to discuss her career and wrote “I got my dream job at age 40!! I signed with Access Hollywood/NBC back in 2010 and haven’t even hit my stride yet…Keep swinging for the fences. 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻” In response to her post, many fans shared their own experiences and one wrote:” Me too! I love that you always talk about being 40 when you landed this gig. Keep shining and inspiring 👏❤️”

When the pandemic hit, Kit Hoover told Women’s World magazine in 2021 that her husband, herself and family started bingeing TV shows and she said at the time that “It’s great for our relationship because it really just gives us the time together as a family to do something fun. And in the tough moments, remembering that connection just brings us closer.”

In 2022, Kit Hoover shared the news that she had received a high school alumni award and had been named that year’s distinguished alumni award recipient of Marist School. Kit Hoover studied at the Marist school in the 1980s and was a track star there. She said: "Thank you Marist School. I’m so honored. Can’t wait to see everyone in May - Class of 2022."